Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Releases Interview with American Medical Association President, Dr. Susan Bailey

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) released the latest installment of the AWM Gracie Interview Series – A Virtual Gathering with American Medical Association President Susan R. Bailey, M.D. Titled "Medicine and The Media – Leadership in Historic Times," the session was moderated by Entercom's Kelly Ford, host of Kelly Ford in the Morning on New York's Country 94.7. The Gracie Interview Series – A Virtual Gathering series was created to engage leaders in media to share wisdom and guidance during a time of immense change and unpredictability.

In response to a question about what medical experts have learned since February, Dr. Bailey shared, "It's not flip flopping – this is how science is supposed to work. When we get new data, we draw new conclusions and may need to change recommendations." Regarding how media can be of service to the medical community, Dr. Bailey added, "Ultimately, we are all in this together. By sharing information, we can kick this virus."

The full recording of the session can be experienced here.

"Dr. Bailey shared meaningful insight into the important partnership between media and the medical community. This is a critical time for media to understand its role and for all of us to know our roles as individuals," Becky Brooks, Executive Director of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation stated. "We look forward to hosting more virtual gatherings to share the wisdom of experienced leaders."

The Gracie Interview Series – Virtual Gatherings are a segment of The Gracie Awards brand. The Gracies are the largest fundraising event by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM), which supports educational programs, charitable activities and scholarships. To engaged with AWM, please consider joining the association or donating to the Foundation so we can continue to offer important programs like this interview series.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook . For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

