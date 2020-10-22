Alliance Health Expands Relationship with ZeOmega®, Investing in Robust End-to-End Interoperability Solution

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading provider of population health management solutions, and Alliance Health are forging new and exciting ground together in the realm of CMS interoperability. Alliance is a prominent managed care organization responsible for serving over 200,000 Medicaid eligible North Carolinians with mental health challenges, substance use/addiction, and intellectual and developmental disability. As a business partner of ZeOmega since 2017, Alliance looks forward to implementing the ZeOmega interoperability solution to meet all CMS Interoperability Final Rule requirements while also serving to advance overall member care.

"ZeOmega offers a strong interoperability solution that allows Alliance to achieve the required technology standards, data sets, and implementation guides needed to meet the CMS Data Interoperability Final Rule requirements." says Joey Dorsett, SVP/CIO at Alliance Health. "ZeOmega currently provides us with a fully integrated solution for care and utilization management that allows our Team to provide meaningful health care for our members. ZeOmega's data interoperability solution allows Alliance to utilize the ZeOmega platform as the basis to meet the CMS Interoperability Final Rule requirements."

As a founding member of the HL7 DaVinci Project, ZeOmega has been able to create a seamless health information exchange that covers Patient Access API, Provider Directory API, and Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange while also securely integrating with the wave of new SMART on FHIR® apps. This allows health plans to engage directly with members through personal health apps., which stands to vastly improve "reach" and "action." The solution also prepares organizations for CMS/ONC regulations beyond 2022 that may cover data privacy and TEFCA HIE's. These are just a few of the many added benefits.

"Our goal is to help Alliance stay ahead of the game and become an interoperability champion," says Co-Founder, President for ZeOmega, Sadananda 'Sada' Babu Rai. "Our continued strategic partnership enables their organization to lean into innovative solutions that meet and exceed interoperability requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act. We are working diligently with Alliance to prepare for their future and we are honored to expand this partnership."

About Alliance Health

Alliance Health is the managed care organization for publicly-funded behavioral healthcare services for the people of Durham, Wake, Cumberland and Johnston counties in North Carolina. Alliance works with a network of almost 2200 private providers to serve the needs of 471,000 Medicaid-eligible and uninsured individuals within a total population of 1.8 million. Alliance operates an Access and Information Center available 24/7 at (800) 510-9132. Learn more at www.AllianceHealthPlan.org.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com .

SOURCE ZeOmega

Related Links

www.zeomega.com

