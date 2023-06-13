Agency of hard-working diverse leaders will utilize the impressive Integrity platform of services to maximize efficiency for agents in the field and at client walk-in locations

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Alliance Insurance Solutions ("AIS"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in El Paso, Texas, led by Raul M. Parga, President and COO, and Ofelia W. Parga, Vice President and CFO. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Alliance Insurance Solutions Partners with Integrity to Elevate Agents with Best-in-Class Technology and Training

"As a recognized leader in the insurtech industry, Integrity develops and deploys world-class resources and systems to support brokerages like Alliance Insurance Solutions," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Their commitment to hard work coupled with our technology and comprehensive service platform gives agencies the support they need to take their accomplishments to the next level. It's what we call the 'Integrity Effect' and I'm excited to see Alliance Insurance Solutions experience it firsthand! Raul and Ofelia are committed to growth, and I know that together we'll achieve their goals for expansion and create even more shared success faster than they could have ever imagined."

Established in 2009, Alliance Insurance Solutions specializes in guiding customers across the Southwest and beyond to the best Medicare plans for their personal and individualized needs. Extensive field training and broker support are hallmarks of the AIS offering. A focus on service extends throughout the company's cohesive client management process, empowering agents to foster longstanding relationships with clients, leading to impressive retention rates well above the 97th percentile.

"I've always pushed myself to elevate those around me, and Integrity does the same," explained Raul M. Parga, President and COO of Alliance Insurance Solutions. "The advanced support and industry-leading solutions Integrity offers will help our agents and team operate at our absolute best. Their technology alone is a game changer for our production. When combined with Integrity's culture and atmosphere, we know we couldn't have found a stronger partner to support our ambitious goals for growth. Integrity makes us feel valued, and we're excited to be part of something bigger than ourselves. The Integrity team is actively impacting the entire industry for good, and we're thrilled to join their efforts."

Leaders, like the team at AIS, will find an impressive community and meaningful support among the many innovators and industry legends who now comprise Integrity's partner network. These renowned leaders understand the accelerated need for holistic life, health and wealth protection, especially among the senior market. This passionate group continuously collaborates on solutions and best practices that improve insurance and financial processes, in order to help more American families plan for the good days ahead.

Available exclusively to Integrity partners, the comprehensive Integrity platform includes extensive capabilities such as customer relationship management software, actionable data and analytics, and an on-demand library of customizable marketing assets through the MarketingCENTER portal. As an Integrity partner, AIS can also enhance its support systems with Integrity's shared services. These services, which include areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance, help to streamline operations and allow partners to prioritize time helping agents and customers.

"Raul and I have always prioritized support — for our agents, brokers and their clients," shared Ofelia W. Parga, Vice President and CFO of Alliance Insurance Solutions. "Once we connected with Integrity, we were blown away by the support we receive as a partner. The marketing resources, technology and shared services ensure we can better serve agents in the field so, in turn, they can better serve clients. Integrity was the missing piece we needed to fuel our growth to the next level. Utilizing Integrity's MedicareCENTER, our agents can now reach more people, more efficiently, than ever before. We're confident that joining Integrity was the best move for our agency's long-term success."

For more information about Alliance Insurance Solutions and its decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AllianceInsuranceSolutions.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Alliance Insurance Solutions

Alliance Insurance Solutions is an insurance agency headquartered in El Paso, Texas. Founded in 2009, AIS specializes in providing field support and resources to help agents succeed, including in-person training, marketing, in-house broker support and turnkey office spaces at no cost. With hundreds of broker agents across the United States and physical offices located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Nevada, AIS helps thousands of families annually with life, health and Medicare insurance products. For more information, visit www.ais-ep.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC