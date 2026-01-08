Integrity and AIMCOR Revolutionize Life Distribution and Planning with Transformational Partnership

Recognized insurance distribution leaders and innovators join forces to deliver next-level solutions to brokerage general agencies, independent producers and institutional partners

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired AIMCOR Group ("AIMCOR"), a leading national insurance distribution organization. As part of the acquisition, AIMCOR will continue to be led by John Ziambras, President and CEO, and Marc Verbos, Executive Vice President. Additionally, Ziambras and Verbos, along with the current AIMCOR owners, will become owners of Integrity. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

AIMCOR is a national leader in traditional life insurance distribution, with an established institutional service model connected to some of the largest banks and financial institutions in North America. With an unwavering commitment to brokerage general agency (BGA) partners and carriers, AIMCOR and Integrity will continue to invest in ongoing innovation to build the infrastructure of the future. Their mutual objective is to help financial professionals and institutions deliver greater financial services to advisors and expansive security to clients. AIMCOR's highly engaged member firms work through AIMCOR EIG to provide financial professionals with a comprehensive suite of solutions that enhance financial and retirement planning services, using powerful systems designed to help simplify processes. AIMCOR also offers its agency members valuable support services, such as marketing, business development, operations, finance and best-in-class competitive analysis. All of which will be further enhanced through full integration with Integrity's Life, Health, Wealth and Annuity business.

"This transformative acquisition and partnership aligns with Integrity's unique and comprehensive life, health and wealth platform," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "With its unparalleled support services, member-focused model and exceptional carrier relationships, AIMCOR is a strong industry leader that shares Integrity's vision of bold innovation. By bringing our extensive capabilities together, we will more efficiently and effectively develop and deliver groundbreaking proprietary technology and resources that help BGAs and their producers bring solutions to millions of Americans. This acquisition marks a moment where complementary capabilities accelerate the growth trajectory and service capacity of each party. We are so excited to welcome AIMCOR to Integrity — our combined focus, expertise and scale will help drive the industry to an even brighter future."

"I've always believed that greater success is gained by working together with valued partners," said John Ziambras, President and CEO of AIMCOR. "Integrity and AIMCOR share an energetic approach to investing in cutting-edge technology that keeps financial and insurance professionals at the forefront of a rapidly evolving landscape. By joining Integrity, we can leverage our aligned vision to accelerate the development and adoption of technology systems and offer stronger brokerage support. In addition, Integrity and AIMCOR both place tremendous value on utilizing the strengths of our members through collaborative partner networks. We're thrilled to now offer our members access to Integrity's world-class resources, technology and products to drive common growth and serve Americans at an unprecedented pace. As an Integrity partner, I'm more excited than ever for what lies ahead for AIMCOR."

"AIMCOR upholds its steadfast charge to drive growth and distribution expansion for independent distributors," said Marc Verbos, Executive Vice President of AIMCOR. "Going forward, the financial professionals who shape the industry will be those who leverage the interplay between life, health and wealth protection and offer their clients holistic solutions. Our member agencies and producers pride themselves on providing deep product expertise to their clients. They can now utilize Integrity's cutting-edge technology to open new avenues for consumer engagement — and for the first time, take advantage of a strategic and one-of-a-kind wealth management platform through Integrity Wealth. This partnership marks an important milestone in AIMCOR's continued growth, and I'm confident that Integrity's reach, leadership and ability to innovate will empower AIMCOR to reach its full potential."

AIMCOR's association of high-performing member agencies will add their leadership talent and expertise to the robust Integrity partner network. To help deliver more holistic solutions to consumers, Integrity is bringing together industry visionaries across leading financial services companies. Together with AIMCOR members, these innovators and trailblazers will continue to collaborate to create innovative products, while leveraging a wide range of distribution channels that meet consumers where they are — all to help more American families plan for the good days ahead.

Integrity's expansive technology positions BGAs, producers and advisors for transformative business growth by offering holistic solutions that encompass life, health and wealth planning. Its proprietary IntegrityCONNECT® platform simplifies policy quoting, enrollment and management and is supported by Ask Integrity® — an AI-powered, voice-activated solution that utilizes personalized insights and key coverage recommendations to strengthen customer relationships. Additionally, Integrity's infrastructure supports new and tenured BGAs, agents and advisors by streamlining business operations and administration, providing insightful data and analytics, and providing strategic leadership guidance.

As an Integrity company, AIMCOR employees will also participate in Integrity's impactful Employee Ownership Plan, which provides meaningful company ownership to all employees. Since its establishment in 2019, this plan has delivered an impressive $175 million in employee distributions.

"AIMCOR's platform of services and network of member agencies complements our vision of holistic planning and protection for Americans from all walks of life," said Tess Grace, President of Integrity Life. "We're determined to offer even more families access to life-changing products that protect what they spend a lifetime building — and this partnership unlocks countless opportunities to develop innovative solutions together. By integrating our expertise and building on best practices, Integrity will continuously deploy new technology across our modes of distribution, redefining what is possible in the marketplace for both BGAs and institutional partners. We're honored to include AIMCOR in the Integrity family and look forward to innovating together for years to come."

For more information about AIMCOR's decision to join the Integrity family, visit www.integrity.com/AIMCOR.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About AIMCOR Group

AIMCOR Group, LLC is a leading national insurance distribution organization working to make a meaningful difference in the lives of its members, advisors and consumers. Based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, AIMCOR is centered on new distribution, engaging consumers and delivering financial security and peace of mind to American families across all ages, income levels and cultural backgrounds. AIMCOR is also deeply committed to improving the industry and enhancing customer experiences with a relentless focus on innovation, expansion, diversification and profitability. To learn more about AIMCOR Group, visit aimcorgroup.com.

