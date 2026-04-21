Alliance Launches AI & Data Analytics Practice to Support the Evolving Office of the CFO

VIENNA, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Group ("Alliance"), a national consulting firm partnering with the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of its AI & Data Analytics Practice, a new service offering designed to help finance organizations operationalize data and artificial intelligence capabilities in alignment with business priorities, regulatory expectations, and existing finance processes.

The launch responds to growing demand across the Office of the CFO, where finance leaders are increasingly expected to deliver real-time insights, support enterprise-wide transformation initiatives, and manage expanding data volumes across fragmented systems. Many organizations continue to face gaps between data availability, process maturity, and the practical application of AI and these are challenges the new practice is specifically designed to address.

"CFOs are being asked to take on a more strategic role within the business, while still maintaining the rigor and control expected of the finance function," said Ed Barrow, CEO of Alliance. "That combination is driving a need for more connected data, more efficient processes, and thoughtful adoption of analytics and AI."

The AI & Data Analytics Practice will focus on foundational improvements alongside targeted use cases for automation, advanced analytics, and AI.

Key areas of focus include:

Assessing AI readiness across data, processes, systems, and organizational alignment

Streamlining finance processes through automation to reduce manual effort

Improving visibility and reporting across multiple systems and data sources

Identifying practical AI applications that support cost efficiency and scalability

Helping clients prioritize their AI roadmap and begin demonstrating value

Supporting governance, controls, and risk management in AI adoption

The practice will be led by Christina Gadrinab, who brings experience advising organizations on data strategy, analytics, and technology-enabled transformation, with a focus on aligning technical capabilities to measurable business outcomes.

The launch of the AI & Data Analytics Practice is part of Alliance's broader effort to expand capabilities supporting the Office of the CFO, as finance teams navigate increasing demands around strategic insight, operational efficiency, and innovation.

About Alliance

Alliance is a national consulting firm that partners with the Office of the CFO to drive meaningful business outcomes across people, process, and technology. The firm supports organizations through a range of services, including Accounting Advisory, Finance Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Systems & Transformation, AI & Analytics, and Human Capital Solutions. With a team of experienced professionals, including former Big 4 CPAs and industry leaders, Alliance delivers hands-on execution and strategic guidance to public and private companies, private equity firms, and government contractors.

For more information, visit www.thealliancegroup.com .

SOURCE The Alliance Group