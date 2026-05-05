The Alliance Group Launches Finance Advisory Practice to Support the Evolving Office of the CFO

VIENNA, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Group ("Alliance"), a national consulting firm partnering with the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of its Finance Advisory Practice, a new service offering designed to help CFOs and their teams plan, forecast, and drive performance across their organization.

The launch responds to a fundamental shift in the mandate facing today's CFO. Finance leaders are increasingly expected to serve as strategic partners, shaping enterprise decisions, delivering real-time visibility to the board, and driving performance across the business. For many organizations, the gap between what the finance function is expected to deliver and what it is currently set up to do continues to grow.

"Most CFOs are not struggling to understand what needs to change, they're struggling to find the capacity and expertise to actually change it, while keeping everything else running," said Ed Barrow, CEO of Alliance. "Finance Advisory, alongside our Accounting Advisory and Business Systems & Transformation practices, gives organizations a complete, integrated answer to that problem – the strategic perspective and the hands-on execution to build a finance function that performs at the level the business demands."

The practice will be led by James Clous, who brings practitioner experience having built financial models, run planning cycles, and contributed directly to significant financial decisions across a range of organizations and industries.

What distinguishes Alliance's Finance Advisory is a bias toward execution, accelerated by the technologies reshaping modern finance. The practice applies AI, automation, and today's leading planning platforms directly to client work, building the models, running the forecast cycles, and producing the board-ready outputs that decision-makers rely on. The measure of an Alliance engagement is the finished work delivered, not the path recommended.

The launch of the Finance Advisory Practice reflects Alliance's broader commitment to expanding capabilities supporting the Office of the CFO, as finance teams navigate increasing demands around strategic insight, operational efficiency, and long-term performance.

About Alliance

Alliance is a national consulting firm that partners with the Office of the CFO to drive meaningful business outcomes across people, process, and technology. The firm supports organizations through six core service areas: Accounting Advisory, Finance Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Systems & Transformation, AI & Analytics, and Human Capital Solutions. With a team of experienced professionals, including former Big 4 CPAs and industry leaders, Alliance delivers hands-on execution and strategic guidance to public and private companies, private equity firms, and government contractors.

For more information, visit www.thealliancegroup.com.

SOURCE The Alliance Group