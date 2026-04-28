Alliance Launches NetSuite Practice to Strengthen ERP Capabilities for the Office of the CFO

VIENNA, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Group ("Alliance"), a national consulting firm partnering with the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of its NetSuite Practice, a dedicated capability focused on helping organizations implement, optimize, and fully leverage the NetSuite platform as a core component of their finance infrastructure.

The launch responds to increasing demand across Alliance's client base, where finance leaders navigating growth, acquisitions, and heightened reporting requirements are turning to cloud ERP platforms to consolidate financial data, streamline operations, and support faster decision-making. NetSuite has emerged as one of the most widely adopted platforms enabling that shift.

"Finance leaders are being asked to do more with greater transparency and less margin for error," said Ed Barrow, CEO of The Alliance Group. "Our NetSuite Practice reflects what we hear consistently from CFOs and Controllers which is that realizing the full value of a platform like NetSuite requires professionals who understand both the technology and the accounting requirements behind it. That is exactly what we bring."

The NetSuite Practice will provide clients with support across the full platform lifecycle, including:

Implementation support and program leadership

Finance process design aligned to NetSuite architecture

Data migration and reporting structure design

System optimization and post-go-live enhancements

Integration with adjacent finance and operational systems

Interim leadership and operational support for finance teams

Alliance professionals have supported NetSuite environments across a range of client engagements, including ERP implementations, post-acquisition integrations, and finance transformation initiatives, serving organizations in technology, professional services, life sciences, manufacturing, and private equity-backed companies. The formal practice launch expands that capability with dedicated resources and a structured service offering.

About Alliance

Alliance is a national consulting firm that partners with the Office of the CFO to drive meaningful business outcomes across people, process, and technology. The firm supports organizations through a range of services, including Accounting Advisory, Finance Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Systems & Transformation, AI & Analytics, and Human Capital Solutions. With a team of experienced professionals, including former Big 4 CPAs and industry leaders, Alliance delivers hands-on execution and strategic guidance to public and private companies, private equity firms, and government contractors.

For more information, visit www.thealliancegroup.com.

SOURCE The Alliance Group