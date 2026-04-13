Alliance of Channel Women Announces Winners of 2025 LEAD, INSPIRE and EMPOWER Awards

6 Female Leaders Recognized for Elevating Channel Growth and Empowering and Inspiring Women at ACWConnect Live!

ORANGE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating career growth for female technology channel leaders, announced tonight the winners of the 2025 LEAD, INSPIRE and EMPOWER Awards. Six women in tech were honored at a ceremony during the ACWConnect Live! event as part of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

"We are proud to recognize this year's winners for the meaningful ways they lead, inspire and empower others across the channel," said ACW Awards Committee Chair JoElla Aranda. "Their contributions not only drive progress in our industry but also strengthen the community of women who are building the future of the channel together."

The ACW LEAD Award

ACW's flagship award, the ACW LEAD Award, recognizes outstanding female leaders who embody courage, creativity, collaboration, connectivity and confidence in elevating growth in the channel community.

The 2025 LEAD Award winners, in alphabetical order by last name, include:

Alexie Teferi , Director of Channel Sales at CloudRider Networks. Alexie is recognized for driving strong business growth while building and leading impactful mentorship programs that support career development and advance inclusion within the channel.

, Director of Channel Sales at CloudRider Networks. Alexie is recognized for driving strong business growth while building and leading impactful mentorship programs that support career development and advance inclusion within the channel. Bailey Terrell , Channel Sales & Marketing Director at CallHarbor. Bailey is honored for elevating the channel through innovative partner engagement, community leadership and a consistent ability to drive collaboration, growth and meaningful impact across the ecosystem.

, Channel Sales & Marketing Director at CallHarbor. Bailey is honored for elevating the channel through innovative partner engagement, community leadership and a consistent ability to drive collaboration, growth and meaningful impact across the ecosystem. Julianne Zuber, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at CDW. Julianne is lauded for driving measurable business impact through innovative channel leadership while actively mentoring and advancing women across the technology ecosystem.

The ACW EMPOWER AWARD

The ACW EMPOWER Award acknowledges individuals nominated by their peers for their remarkable commitment to empowering and supporting other women in their professional endeavors.

The 2025 EMPOWER Award winners, in alphabetical order by last name, include:

Katie Holyfield , TSD Partner Executive at NiCE. Katie is recognized for actively mentoring and supporting others through thoughtful guidance, practical mindset strategies and consistent encouragement that drives personal and professional growth.

, TSD Partner Executive at NiCE. Katie is recognized for actively mentoring and supporting others through thoughtful guidance, practical mindset strategies and consistent encouragement that drives personal and professional growth. Susanne McHugh, National Director of Channel at CommandLink. Sue is honored for advocating for women in tech, encouraging others to pursue opportunities with confidence and empowering individuals to take bold steps in their careers.

The ACW INSPIRE Award

The ACW INSPIRE Award, in memory of ACW Member Carolee Cannata, celebrates one woman each year who inspires others through kindness, warmth and empowerment.

The 2025 INSPIRE Award winner is Debra Droz, Assistant Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at CitiusTech and Founder and Chief Partner Officer at PartnerProp. Debra is recognized for consistently demonstrating authentic kindness, building deep trust and empowering others through meaningful support, mentorship and inclusive leadership that positively impacts both individuals and the broader community.

Winners were selected by the ACW Awards Committee from nominations received via an online application from January 12 to February 27, 2026. Nominations came from third parties or candidates themselves. All applicants were required to demonstrate leadership and innovation in the channel as well as support advocacy and mentorship of women in the channel.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization that supports women in the indirect channel of the technology industry. ACW brings women and their allies together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal and professional growth. To learn more or become a member, please visit www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women