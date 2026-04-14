Alliance of Channel Women Launches ACWConnect Member Portal To Enhance Year-Round Member Engagement

New Web-Based Platform Gives ACW Members More Ways To Connect, Collaborate and Access Community Resources From Anywhere

ORANGE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating career growth for female technology channel leaders, announced today the launch of the new ACWConnect Member Portal, a web-based platform designed to help members engage more easily with the full value of ACW membership through year-round connection, collaboration and community.

Alliance of Channel Women launches ACWConnect Member Portal to enable community engagement from anywhere.

ACWConnect was previewed on April 13 at ACWConnect Live!, the group's signature networking event at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, where attendees got a first look at the new online portal and how it will help members engage with the ACW community and programs virtually.

"ACWConnect represents an important milestone for our organization and a major step forward in how we support our members year-round," said ACW President Mel Kolinski. "This project has been nearly a year in the making, from platform selection through implementation, and it would not have happened without the dedication and leadership of ACW's Technology and Membership Committee Chairs, Sue McHugh and Erin Knese, along with the team at BuzzTheory, ACW's strategic partner. Their work helped bring to life a portal that will make it easier for members to connect, engage and access the full value of ACW membership."

Through ACWConnect, members can:

Join groups that match their interests and goals: Members can participate in groups tied to Local Chapters, the Virtual Chapter, committees and mentoring programs, making it easier to engage with the communities and initiatives most relevant to them.

Members can participate in groups tied to Local Chapters, the Virtual Chapter, committees and mentoring programs, making it easier to engage with the communities and initiatives most relevant to them. Participate in meaningful conversations: Forum discussions give members a place to exchange ideas and insights on topics such as career growth, leadership, industry trends, ACW initiatives and more.

Forum discussions give members a place to exchange ideas and insights on topics such as career growth, leadership, industry trends, ACW initiatives and more. Connect with members across the ACW community: Through the People Directory, members can discover and connect with peers by location or role, expand their networks and start one-to-one conversations through direct messaging.

Through the People Directory, members can discover and connect with peers by location or role, expand their networks and start one-to-one conversations through direct messaging. Ask questions and get support: ACWConnect makes it easy for members to seek advice, get answers and tap into trusted referrals by messaging other members directly or participating in forum discussions.

ACWConnect makes it easy for members to seek advice, get answers and tap into trusted referrals by messaging other members directly or participating in forum discussions. Stay current on events and opportunities: Members can discover and register for upcoming ACW webinars, Local Chapter events and industry gatherings through a centralized Events hub.

Members can discover and register for upcoming ACW webinars, Local Chapter events and industry gatherings through a centralized Events hub. Access content and resources: The platform gives members a convenient way to stay informed with ACW news and thought leadership, while also accessing important materials in the Media Center.

"ACWConnect is about helping members more easily tap into the value of the ACW community beyond in-person events," said ACW Membership Chair Erin Knese. "It creates more opportunities for members to build relationships, participate in meaningful discussions and access support, information and resources that can help them grow."

The new portal also creates a dedicated digital space for members to experience ACW in a more personalized way than ever before.

"We wanted ACWConnect to be more than just a place to post information," said ACW Technology Chair Sue McHugh. "The platform gives members an intuitive, personalized digital experience, allowing them to manage their profiles, tailor notifications and engage with the content, connections and opportunities that matter most to them."

Current ACW members will be automatically added to the ACWConnect portal and will receive email communications about how to log in and begin interacting with other members.

To experience the ACWConnect Member Portal firsthand, interested channel women and allies can find more information about ACW membership at www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization that supports women in the indirect channel of the technology industry. ACW brings women and their allies together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal and professional growth. To learn more or become a member, please visit www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women