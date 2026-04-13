Alliance of Channel Women Announces Winners of 2025 Volunteer and Sponsor Awards

The ACW IMPACT Award

The ACW IMPACT Award recognizes the contributions of ACW member volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and enthusiasm during their tenure with ACW. Winners are nominated and selected by ACW Board Members and Committee Chairs.

The 2025 IMPACT Award winners, in alphabetical order by last name, include:

Laura Gibbs , Channel sales and marketing expert and Chair of the ACW Mentoring Committee and Finance Committee. Laura is recognized for stepping into multiple leadership roles within ACW, consistently contributing her time, ideas and positive energy to strengthen the organization and its community.

, Channel sales and marketing expert and Chair of the ACW Mentoring Committee and Finance Committee. Laura is recognized for stepping into multiple leadership roles within ACW, consistently contributing her time, ideas and positive energy to strengthen the organization and its community. Erin Knese , Director of Partner Program, Enablement & Recruitment at Thryv and Chair of the ACW Membership Committee. Erin is honored for driving meaningful organizational improvements within ACW, including leading membership initiatives and helping implement a new platform while actively supporting multiple programs and committees.

, Director of Partner Program, Enablement & Recruitment at Thryv and Chair of the ACW Membership Committee. Erin is honored for driving meaningful organizational improvements within ACW, including leading membership initiatives and helping implement a new platform while actively supporting multiple programs and committees. Bailey Terrell, Channel Sales & Marketing Director at CallHarbor and Co-Chair of the ACW Communications Committee and Local Chapters Committee. Bailey is recognized for consistently going above and beyond through cross-functional support, volunteer leadership and marketing contributions that strengthen operations, elevate the brand and drive meaningful impact across the ACW community.

ACW Sponsor Awards

The ACW Sponsor Awards celebrate the power of partnership and sponsors' vital role in advancing ACW's mission to empower channel women. The sponsor award winners are determined by ACW Board Members.

Ooma was named the winner of the 2025 ACW Legacy Sponsor Award , which honors sponsoring companies that have demonstrated unwavering dedication to ACW for several years.

was named the winner of the , which honors sponsoring companies that have demonstrated unwavering dedication to ACW for several years. BuzzTheory and Telesystem received the 2025 ACW Vanguard Sponsor Award , which recognizes sponsors supporting ACW since its formative years, providing foundational support for its success and growth.

and received the , which recognizes sponsors supporting ACW since its formative years, providing foundational support for its success and growth. RingCentral was selected for the 2025 ACW Community Champion Sponsor Award , which celebrates sponsor companies that actively share their expertise, inspire change and create meaningful connections.

was selected for the , which celebrates sponsor companies that actively share their expertise, inspire change and create meaningful connections. GTS received the 2025 ACW Rising Star Sponsor Award, which highlights new sponsors that have enthusiastically embraced ACW's mission and made an immediate impact on the ACW community.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization that supports women in the indirect channel of the technology industry. ACW brings women and their allies together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal and professional growth. To learn more or become a member, please visit www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women