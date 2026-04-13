Alliance of Channel Women Announces Winners of 2025 Volunteer and Sponsor Awards

News provided byAlliance of Channel Women
Apr 13, 2026, 22:00 ET
3 ACW Volunteers and 5 ACW Sponsors Recognized for Contributions at ACWConnect Live!
LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female technology channel leaders, announced tonight the winners of the 2025 awards for outstanding volunteers and sponsors. Three women in tech and five sponsors were honored at a ceremony during the ACWConnect Live! event as part of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
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