AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Oct 25, 2021, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

11/4/2021

11/5/2021

11/19/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

11/4/2021

11/5/2021

11/19/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

Also from this source

Alliancebernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics