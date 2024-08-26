ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Aug 26, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

9/5/2024

9/5/2024

9/20/2024

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

9/5/2024

9/5/2024

9/20/2024

$0.03589 per share of investment income



With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.03589, which represents a increase of $0.00323 from the $0.03266 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

