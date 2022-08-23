AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2022.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28 - 05/15/32

2.68 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.72 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.70 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.67 %

5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.63 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.56 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.55 %

8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30

0.53 %

9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29

0.52 %

10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35

0.48 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

7.24 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.90 %

Energy

5.47 %

Basic

3.38 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.36 %

Services

3.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.13 %

Technology

2.90 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.86 %

Capital Goods

2.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.79 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.40 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.70 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.66 %

Transportation - Services

0.59 %

Other Industrial

0.13 %

SUBTOTAL

47.51 %

Credit Default Swaps

23.67 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

1.99 %

Finance

1.50 %

REITs

1.11 %

Brokerage

0.71 %

Insurance

0.64 %

Other Finance

0.51 %

SUBTOTAL

6.46 %

Utility

Electric

0.69 %

Other Utility

0.14 %

Natural Gas

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.86 %

SUBTOTAL

78.50 %

Interest Rate Futures

13.47 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Telecommunications

1.01 %

Basic

0.86 %

Energy

0.82 %

Communications - Media

0.50 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.48 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.48 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.40 %

Technology

0.36 %

Capital Goods

0.26 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25 %

Other Industrial

0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.74 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.90 %

Insurance

1.52 %

Finance

0.67 %

REITs

0.28 %

Brokerage

0.12 %

Other Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.51 %

Utility

Electric

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

11.29 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.78 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.94 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.74 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

4.36 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.44 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.36 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.36 %

SUBTOTAL

5.52 %

Global Governments

5.10 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

0.83 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.76 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.68 %

Capital Goods

0.51 %

Energy

0.46 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.35 %

Other Industrial

0.31 %

Communications - Media

0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.14 %

Services

0.11 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

4.52 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.27 %

Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.29 %

Utility

Electric

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

4.99 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.18 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.71 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.70 %

Energy

0.70 %

Capital Goods

0.42 %

Technology

0.19 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.13 %

Communications - Media

0.09 %

Services

0.07 %

Transportation - Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.21 %

Utility

Electric

0.53 %

SUBTOTAL

0.53 %

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.10 %

Banking

0.06 %

Insurance

0.04 %

Finance

0.02 %

Other Finance

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.23 %

SUBTOTAL

4.97 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.46 %

SUBTOTAL

4.46 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

3.89 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.26 %

SUBTOTAL

4.15 %

Total Return Swaps

1.46 %

Common Stocks

1.42 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.74 %

SUBTOTAL

0.74 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.48 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.13 %

Warrants

0.07 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.03 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.58 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

3.51 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.12 %

SUBTOTAL

4.63 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-13.36 %

Swap Offsets

-32.56 %

SUBTOTAL

-45.92 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

73.07 %

United Kingdom

3.44 %

Canada

2.00 %

France

1.76 %

Luxembourg

1.74 %

Brazil

1.50 %

Mexico

1.18 %

Germany

1.14 %

Spain

0.94 %

Italy

0.71 %

Dominican Republic

0.63 %

India

0.62 %

Switzerland

0.61 %

Australia

0.56 %

Colombia

0.52 %

Bahrain

0.51 %

Israel

0.49 %

Finland

0.44 %

Macau

0.41 %

Sweden

0.40 %

Cote D'Ivoire

0.39 %

Netherlands

0.39 %

Hong Kong

0.38 %

Oman

0.38 %

Nigeria

0.36 %

Argentina

0.34 %

China

0.32 %

Peru

0.30 %

Angola

0.29 %

Senegal

0.27 %

Indonesia

0.24 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.23 %

Ghana

0.22 %

Gabon

0.19 %

Ireland

0.17 %

Egypt

0.16 %

South Africa

0.16 %

Zambia

0.15 %

Denmark

0.14 %

Ecuador

0.14 %

Ukraine

0.14 %

El Salvador

0.11 %

Japan

0.11 %

Turkey

0.11 %

Guatemala

0.08 %

Jamaica

0.07 %

Venezuela

0.07 %

Belgium

0.04 %

Bermuda

0.04 %

Chile

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Morocco

0.04 %

Panama

0.04 %

Cayman Islands

0.02 %

Czech Republic

0.02 %

Norway

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.12 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

99.95 %

Canadian Dollar

0.10 %

Euro

0.04 %

Norwegian Krone

0.03 %

Argentine Peso

0.01 %

Japanese Yen

0.01 %

Singapore Dollar

0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar

0.01 %

Australian Dollar

-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar

-0.01 %

Swedish Krona

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.12 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.61 %

AA

0.45 %

A

1.00 %

BBB

13.58 %

BB

38.07 %

B

23.86 %

CCC

8.14 %

CC

0.16 %

C

0.11 %

D

0.02 %

Not Rated

4.44 %

Short Term Investments

1.12 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.58 %

N/A

3.02 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

3.50 %

1 To 5 Years

40.17 %

5 To 10 Years

47.06 %

10 To 20 Years

3.68 %

20 To 30 Years

2.82 %

More than 30 Years

1.28 %

Other

1.49 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.38 %

Average Bond Price:

90.52

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

32.2%*

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

32.20 %

Average Maturity:

    6.53 Years

Effective Duration:

    4.66 Years

Total Net Assets:

$951.17 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.03

Total Number of Holdings:

1,589

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.