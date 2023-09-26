AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.09 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68 % 3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.64 % 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.62 % 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.57 % 6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.55 % 7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.898%, 04/15/35

0.51 % 8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.49 % 9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32

0.48 % 10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.44 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.07 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.65 % Energy

4.22 % Capital Goods

4.02 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.54 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.35 % Services

3.24 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.92 % Basic

2.90 % Technology

2.70 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.39 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.39 % Transportation - Services

0.90 % Transportation - Airlines

0.65 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.54 % Other Industrial

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

47.71 % Credit Default Swaps

20.34 % Financial Institutions



Finance

2.21 % REITs

1.05 % Brokerage

0.83 % Insurance

0.47 % Other Finance

0.35 % Banking

0.14 % SUBTOTAL

5.05 % Utility



Electric

0.60 % Natural Gas

0.17 % Other Utility

0.15 % SUBTOTAL

0.92 % SUBTOTAL

74.02 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

6.72 % Finance

1.10 % Insurance

1.07 % REITs

0.21 % Brokerage

0.15 % SUBTOTAL

9.25 % Industrial



Energy

2.16 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.10 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.87 % Basic

0.79 % Communications - Media

0.67 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55 % Technology

0.39 % Transportation - Airlines

0.36 % Capital Goods

0.33 % Other Industrial

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.18 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.18 % Services

0.05 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

9.13 % Utility



Electric

0.59 % SUBTOTAL

0.59 % SUBTOTAL

18.97 % Interest Rate Futures

10.27 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.31 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.18 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.93 % Energy

0.74 % Capital Goods

0.36 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.12 % Communications - Media

0.10 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

5.00 % Utility



Electric

0.32 % SUBTOTAL

0.32 % Financial Institutions



Finance

0.02 % Other Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

5.36 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.85 % SUBTOTAL

4.85 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.98 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.37 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.31 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

3.94 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications

0.73 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.65 % Technology

0.55 % Energy

0.40 % Capital Goods

0.33 % Other Industrial

0.30 % Communications - Media

0.24 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

3.36 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.17 % Finance

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.20 % Utility



Electric

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

3.74 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.23 % Credit Default Swaps

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

2.51 % U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

2.03 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.42 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.55 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

2.00 % Total Return Swaps

1.12 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.73 % SUBTOTAL

0.73 % Common Stocks

0.67 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.43 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 % Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.16 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10 % SUBTOTAL

0.10 % EM Government Agencies

0.07 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

0.07 % SUBTOTAL

0.07 % DM Government Agencies

0.06 % Options Purchased - Puts



Options on Equity Indices

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.02 % Put Options Written

-0.01 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.57 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash

1.95 % Funds and Investment Trusts

1.15 % SUBTOTAL

3.10 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-10.20 % Swap Offsets

-22.65 % SUBTOTAL

-32.85 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

71.06 % United Kingdom

4.50 % France

2.01 % Germany

1.91 % Canada

1.82 % Luxembourg

1.76 % Brazil

1.45 % Spain

1.00 % Mexico

0.99 % Italy

0.98 % Colombia

0.87 % India

0.80 % Dominican Republic

0.65 % Macau

0.61 % Hong Kong

0.60 % Australia

0.59 % China

0.53 % Israel

0.50 % Nigeria

0.45 % Switzerland

0.42 % Netherlands

0.35 % South Africa

0.34 % Angola

0.32 % Finland

0.32 % Ireland

0.32 % Peru

0.31 % Kazakhstan

0.29 % Norway

0.26 % Zambia

0.25 % Japan

0.22 % Ukraine

0.21 % Indonesia

0.20 % Gabon

0.17 % Egypt

0.15 % Slovenia

0.15 % Argentina

0.14 % Guatemala

0.13 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.13 % Turkey

0.13 % Czech Republic

0.12 % El Salvador

0.12 % South Korea

0.10 % Sweden

0.10 % Venezuela

0.09 % Ghana

0.07 % Jamaica

0.07 % Chile

0.05 % Panama

0.05 % Senegal

0.05 % Belgium

0.04 % Kuwait

0.04 % Cayman Islands

0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Ecuador

0.01 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.16 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.13 % Canadian Dollar

0.19 % Pound Sterling

0.04 % Australian Dollar

0.01 % Chilean Peso

0.01 % Norwegian Krone

0.01 % Peruvian Sol

-0.01 % Singapore Dollar

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.14 % Euro

-0.23 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

2.63 % AA

0.91 % A

3.03 % BBB

17.75 % BB

40.07 % B

23.37 % CCC

6.41 % CC

0.17 % C

0.09 % Not Rated

3.27 % Short Term Investments

1.15 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.57 % N/A

2.72 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

5.04 % 1 To 5 Years

51.99 % 5 To 10 Years

35.75 % 10 To 20 Years

2.92 % 20 To 30 Years

1.72 % More than 30 Years

1.90 % Other

0.68 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.60 % Average Bond Price:

90.83 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

23.64 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

23.64 % Average Maturity:

6.32 Years Effective Duration:

3.88 Years Total Net Assets:

$924.41 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.72 Total Number of Holdings:

1,419 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

