ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2025 were $993,104,684 as compared with $983,263,245 on June 30, 2025 and $989,257,215 on September 30, 2024. On September 30, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.52 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



Total Net Assets $993,104,684 $983,263,245 $989,257,215 NAV Per Share $11.52 $11.40 $11.47 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025, total net investment income was $31,772,437 or $0.20 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was 9,886,429 or $0.11 per share for the same period.



Total Net Investment

Income $31,772,437 $14,873,296 $16,366,635 Per Share $0.20 $0.17 $0.19 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain $9,886,429 $18,924,650 $32,935,757 Per Share $0.11 $0.22 $0.38

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

