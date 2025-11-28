ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
News provided byAllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Nov 28, 2025, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2025 were $993,104,684 as compared with $983,263,245 on June 30, 2025 and $989,257,215 on September 30, 2024. On September 30, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.52 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
September 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2025
|
September 30, 2024
|
Total Net Assets
|
$993,104,684
|
$983,263,245
|
$989,257,215
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.52
|
$11.40
|
$11.47
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025, total net investment income was $31,772,437 or $0.20 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was 9,886,429 or $0.11 per share for the same period.
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2025
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2025
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2024
|
Total Net Investment
|
$31,772,437
|
$14,873,296
|
$16,366,635
|
Per Share
|
$0.20
|
$0.17
|
$0.19
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain
|
$9,886,429
|
$18,924,650
|
$32,935,757
|
Per Share
|
$0.11
|
$0.22
|
$0.38
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article