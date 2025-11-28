ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Nov 28, 2025, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2025 were $993,104,684 as compared with $983,263,245 on June 30, 2025 and $989,257,215 on September 30, 2024. On September 30, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.52 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024




Total Net Assets

$993,104,684

$983,263,245

$989,257,215

NAV Per Share

$11.52

$11.40

$11.47

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025, total net investment income was $31,772,437 or $0.20 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was 9,886,429 or $0.11 per share for the same period.

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2025

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2025

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2024




Total Net Investment
  Income                

$31,772,437

$14,873,296

 

$16,366,635

Per Share

$0.20

$0.17

 

$0.19

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain

$9,886,429

$18,924,650

$32,935,757

Per Share

$0.11

$0.22

$0.38

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

