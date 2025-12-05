ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a closed‑end management investment company, declared on this date, December 5, 2025, a one-time special income distribution of $0.0488 per share of Common Stock. The total distribution of $0.0488 is payable on January 16, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2025. Ex‑date will be December 18, 2025.

The distribution, which is deemed to be received by shareholders in 2025 for federal income tax purposes, represents a partial payment of the $0.0655 January 2026 distribution to enable the Fund to comply with the Internal Revenue Code's minimum distribution requirements for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.