AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2023.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.09 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68 % 3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.64 % 4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.64 % 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.59 % 6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 % 7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.984%, 04/15/35

0.53 % 8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.805%, 01/15/35

0.42 % 9) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.41 % 10) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.40 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.18 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.83 % Energy

6.43 % Capital Goods

4.56 % Services

3.14 % Basic

3.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.73 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.64 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.53 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.51 % Technology

2.51 % Transportation - Services

0.99 % Transportation - Airlines

0.91 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.38 % Other Industrial

0.24 % SUBTOTAL

49.76 % Credit Default Swaps

19.45 % Financial Institutions



Finance

2.40 % REITs

1.11 % Brokerage

1.06 % Insurance

0.52 % Other Finance

0.36 % Banking

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

5.64 % Utility



Electric

0.51 % Other Utility

0.14 % Natural Gas

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.68 % SUBTOTAL

75.53 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.23 % Energy

2.00 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.26 % Basic

0.94 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.83 % Communications - Media

0.62 % Transportation - Airlines

0.32 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.23 % Technology

0.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 % Services

0.19 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.18 % Other Industrial

0.10 % Capital Goods

0.09 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

9.50 % Financial Institutions



Banking

6.29 % Finance

1.14 % Insurance

1.12 % REITs

0.19 % Brokerage

0.12 % SUBTOTAL

8.86 % Utility



Electric

0.59 % SUBTOTAL

0.59 % SUBTOTAL

18.95 % Interest Rate Futures

9.86 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.18 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.10 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.78 % Energy

0.68 % Capital Goods

0.36 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.13 % Communications - Media

0.10 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.04 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

4.63 % Utility



Electric

0.36 % SUBTOTAL

0.36 % Financial Institutions



Banking

0.14 % Other Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.16 % SUBTOTAL

5.15 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.31 % SUBTOTAL

4.31 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.85 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.35 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.30 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

3.77 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications

0.72 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55 % Technology

0.54 % Energy

0.38 % Capital Goods

0.32 % Communications - Media

0.24 % Other Industrial

0.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

3.14 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.17 % Finance

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.20 % Utility



Electric

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

3.52 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.28 % Credit Default Swaps

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

2.55 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.35 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.49 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

1.87 % U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.68 % Total Return Swaps

1.09 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.81 % SUBTOTAL

0.81 % Common Stocks

0.49 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.41 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 % EM Government Agencies

0.12 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10 % SUBTOTAL

0.10 % Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.09 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

-0.12 % SUBTOTAL

-0.12 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.80 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.95 % Cash

0.80 % SUBTOTAL

1.75 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-9.80 % Swap Offsets

-21.54 % SUBTOTAL

-31.34 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

71.05 % United Kingdom

3.98 % France

2.29 % Germany

2.14 % Canada

1.84 % Spain

1.33 % Luxembourg

1.30 % Brazil

1.24 % Mexico

1.06 % Italy

0.98 % Colombia

0.97 % India

0.81 % Australia

0.80 % Dominican Republic

0.64 % Macau

0.59 % Nigeria

0.57 % China

0.56 % Switzerland

0.54 % Hong Kong

0.53 % Israel

0.49 % Netherlands

0.47 % South Africa

0.34 % Angola

0.32 % Finland

0.32 % Kazakhstan

0.30 % Turkey

0.30 % Peru

0.29 % Norway

0.26 % Ireland

0.24 % El Salvador

0.20 % Indonesia

0.20 % Ukraine

0.19 % Japan

0.18 % Zambia

0.18 % Egypt

0.16 % Slovenia

0.16 % Argentina

0.15 % Guatemala

0.15 % Chile

0.14 % Czech Republic

0.12 % Sweden

0.11 % Venezuela

0.11 % South Korea

0.10 % Jamaica

0.07 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.06 % Ghana

0.05 % Senegal

0.05 % Kuwait

0.04 % Panama

0.04 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Ecuador

0.01 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.96 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.12 % Canadian Dollar

0.19 % Pound Sterling

0.06 % Japanese Yen

0.01 % South Korean Won

0.01 % Norwegian Krone

0.01 % South African Rand

0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Czech Koruna

-0.01 % Peruvian Sol

-0.01 % New Taiwan Dollar

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.14 % Euro

-0.23 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

1.63 % AA

0.60 % A

2.70 % BBB

18.78 % BB

41.88 % B

22.45 % CCC

6.39 % CC

0.22 % C

0.11 % D

0.01 % Not Rated

3.26 % Short Term Investments

0.95 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.80 % N/A

1.82 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

4.18 % 1 To 5 Years

54.95 % 5 To 10 Years

33.48 % 10 To 20 Years

3.47 % 20 To 30 Years

2.26 % More than 30 Years

1.17 % Other

0.49 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.72 % Average Bond Price:

91.61 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

21.93 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

21.93 % Average Maturity:

6.31 Years Effective Duration:

3.85 Years Total Net Assets:

$930.02 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.79 Total Number of Holdings:

1,384 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.