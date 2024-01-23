AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2023.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.07 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.69 % 3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.65 % 4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.62 % 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.59 % 6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 % 7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.984%, 04/15/35

0.51 % 8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.805%, 01/15/35

0.42 % 9) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.42 % 10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.40 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.28 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.68 % Energy

6.36 % Capital Goods

4.47 % Services

3.18 % Basic

3.17 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.02 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.70 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.68 % Technology

2.63 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.48 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.46 % Transportation - Services

1.07 % Transportation - Airlines

0.91 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.38 % Other Industrial

0.31 % SUBTOTAL

49.78 % Credit Default Swaps

16.19 % Financial Institutions



Finance

2.43 % REITs

1.13 % Brokerage

0.95 % Insurance

0.51 % Other Finance

0.35 % Banking

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

5.65 % Utility



Electric

0.45 % Other Utility

0.15 % Natural Gas

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.63 % SUBTOTAL

72.25 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.24 % Energy

2.08 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.26 % Basic

1.04 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.86 % Communications - Media

0.65 % Transportation - Airlines

0.30 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 % Services

0.19 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.18 % Capital Goods

0.14 % Technology

0.13 % Other Industrial

0.10 % Transportation - Services

0.10 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

9.75 % Financial Institutions



Banking

6.26 % Insurance

1.17 % Finance

1.13 % REITs

0.19 % Brokerage

0.11 % SUBTOTAL

8.86 % Utility



Electric

0.59 % SUBTOTAL

0.59 % SUBTOTAL

19.20 % Interest Rate Futures

9.63 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.13 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.08 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.83 % Energy

0.67 % Capital Goods

0.26 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Media

0.15 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.13 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.09 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

4.60 % Utility



Electric

0.36 % SUBTOTAL

0.36 % Financial Institutions



Banking

0.14 % Other Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.16 % SUBTOTAL

5.12 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.21 % SUBTOTAL

4.21 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications

0.68 % Technology

0.68 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.54 % Energy

0.37 % Capital Goods

0.32 % Communications - Media

0.24 % Other Industrial

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

3.21 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.17 % Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Utility



Electric

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

3.58 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.42 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.34 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.30 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

3.31 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.30 % Credit Default Swaps

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

2.57 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.30 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.46 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

1.79 % U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.67 % Total Return Swaps

1.12 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.82 % SUBTOTAL

0.82 % Common Stocks

0.50 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.42 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22 % EM Government Agencies

0.13 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10 % SUBTOTAL

0.10 % Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.09 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

-0.20 % SUBTOTAL

-0.20 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.84 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

1.33 % Cash

0.22 % SUBTOTAL

1.55 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-9.34 % Swap Offsets

-17.90 % SUBTOTAL

-27.24 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

70.68 % United Kingdom

3.79 % France

2.36 % Germany

2.13 % Canada

1.86 % Spain

1.35 % Luxembourg

1.31 % Brazil

1.28 % Mexico

1.09 % Italy

1.00 % Colombia

0.98 % India

0.80 % Australia

0.78 % China

0.63 % Dominican Republic

0.62 % Nigeria

0.60 % Macau

0.57 % Hong Kong

0.53 % Switzerland

0.52 % Israel

0.49 % Netherlands

0.47 % South Africa

0.33 % Finland

0.32 % Angola

0.31 % Kazakhstan

0.30 % Norway

0.30 % Turkey

0.30 % Peru

0.29 % Ireland

0.28 % El Salvador

0.20 % Chile

0.19 % Ukraine

0.18 % Zambia

0.18 % Egypt

0.17 % Japan

0.17 % Argentina

0.16 % Slovenia

0.16 % Guatemala

0.15 % Indonesia

0.14 % Czech Republic

0.12 % Venezuela

0.11 % Sweden

0.10 % Jamaica

0.06 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.06 % Ghana

0.05 % Panama

0.05 % Senegal

0.05 % Kuwait

0.04 % Malaysia

0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Ecuador

0.01 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.34 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.26 % Canadian Dollar

0.19 % Pound Sterling

0.07 % Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 % Indian Rupee

0.01 % Japanese Yen

0.01 % Norwegian Krone

0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Czech Koruna

-0.01 % Hungarian Forint

-0.01 % Peruvian Sol

-0.01 % Swedish Krona

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.14 % Euro

-0.37 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

1.77 % AA

0.59 % A

2.58 % BBB

18.79 % BB

41.01 % B

23.65 % CCC

6.50 % CC

0.17 % C

0.11 % D

0.01 % Not Rated

3.00 % Short Term Investments

1.33 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.84 % N/A

1.33 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

3.10 % 1 To 5 Years

58.59 % 5 To 10 Years

31.69 % 10 To 20 Years

3.06 % 20 To 30 Years

0.87 % More than 30 Years

2.19 % Other

0.50 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.50 % Average Bond Price:

94.24 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

18.29 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

18.29 % Average Maturity:

6.03 Years Effective Duration:

3.69 Years Total Net Assets:

$962.97 Million Net Asset Value:

$11.17 Total Number of Holdings:

1,387 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.