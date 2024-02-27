AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.07 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.67 % 3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.63 % 4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.62 % 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.54 % 6) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.53 % 7) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 % 8) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.904%, 04/15/35

0.52 % 9) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.726%, 01/15/35

0.43 % 10) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.40 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.24 % Energy

6.85 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.49 % Capital Goods

4.66 % Basic

3.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.18 % Services

3.16 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.67 % Technology

2.60 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.55 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.55 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.36 % Transportation - Services

1.10 % Transportation - Airlines

0.74 % Other Industrial

0.35 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

50.01 % Credit Default Swaps

16.08 % Financial Institutions



Finance

2.35 % REITs

1.17 % Brokerage

0.93 % Insurance

0.70 % Other Finance

0.36 % Banking

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

5.76 % Utility



Electric

0.45 % Other Utility

0.14 % Natural Gas

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.62 % SUBTOTAL

72.47 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.22 % Energy

1.89 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.12 % Basic

1.04 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.93 % Communications - Media

0.76 % Transportation - Airlines

0.30 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.29 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 % Services

0.19 % Technology

0.13 % Transportation - Services

0.13 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 % Capital Goods

0.08 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

9.42 % Financial Institutions



Banking

6.83 % Insurance

1.02 % Finance

0.88 % REITs

0.19 % Brokerage

0.12 % SUBTOTAL

9.04 % Utility



Electric

0.64 % Other Utility

0.05 % SUBTOTAL

0.69 % SUBTOTAL

19.15 % Interest Rate Futures

9.73 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.20 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.08 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.82 % Energy

0.67 % Capital Goods

0.27 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Media

0.15 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.13 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.09 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

4.67 % Utility



Electric

0.36 % SUBTOTAL

0.36 % Financial Institutions



Banking

0.14 % Other Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.16 % SUBTOTAL

5.19 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.24 % SUBTOTAL

4.24 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications

0.78 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55 % Technology

0.54 % Energy

0.37 % Capital Goods

0.31 % Communications - Media

0.30 % Other Industrial

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 % Transportation - Airlines

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

3.28 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.17 % Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Utility



Electric

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

3.65 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.33 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.34 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.30 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

3.22 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.27 % Credit Default Swaps

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

2.54 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.31 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.40 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

1.74 % U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.67 % Total Return Swaps

1.12 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.12 % SUBTOTAL

1.12 % Common Stocks

0.47 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.42 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22 % EM Government Agencies

0.20 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10 % SUBTOTAL

0.10 % Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.09 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.08 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.36 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.64 % Cash

-0.24 % SUBTOTAL

0.40 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-9.50 % Swap Offsets

-17.96 % SUBTOTAL

-27.46 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

70.31 % United Kingdom

4.03 % France

2.63 % Germany

1.93 % Canada

1.87 % Mexico

1.36 % Spain

1.33 % Brazil

1.29 % Luxembourg

1.28 % Colombia

0.97 % Italy

0.86 % Australia

0.81 % India

0.81 % China

0.65 % Dominican Republic

0.63 % Nigeria

0.60 % Macau

0.57 % Hong Kong

0.54 % Switzerland

0.51 % Israel

0.49 % Netherlands

0.47 % Peru

0.36 % Chile

0.35 % Turkey

0.34 % South Africa

0.33 % Finland

0.32 % Angola

0.31 % Kazakhstan

0.30 % Norway

0.30 % Indonesia

0.26 % Slovenia

0.24 % El Salvador

0.21 % Ireland

0.21 % Zambia

0.19 % Japan

0.18 % Egypt

0.17 % Ukraine

0.17 % Argentina

0.16 % Guatemala

0.15 % Czech Republic

0.11 % Sweden

0.10 % Panama

0.09 % Venezuela

0.09 % Jamaica

0.07 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.06 % Cayman Islands

0.05 % Ghana

0.05 % Senegal

0.05 % Austria

0.04 % Kuwait

0.04 % Romania

0.04 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.04 % Ecuador

0.02 % Malaysia

0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.64 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.20 % Canadian Dollar

0.19 % Pound Sterling

0.09 % Chilean Peso

0.01 % Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 % Norwegian Krone

0.01 % Polish Zloty

0.01 % Australian Dollar

-0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Czech Koruna

-0.01 % New Taiwan Dollar

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.14 % Euro

-0.34 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

1.90 % AA

0.55 % A

2.94 % BBB

18.65 % BB

41.20 % B

23.25 % CCC

7.01 % CC

0.13 % C

0.09 % Not Rated

3.14 % Short Term Investments

0.64 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.36 % N/A

0.86 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

2.74 % 1 To 5 Years

59.84 % 5 To 10 Years

31.06 % 10 To 20 Years

2.94 % 20 To 30 Years

1.06 % More than 30 Years

1.89 % Other

0.47 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.60 % Average Bond Price:

94.1 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

17.96 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

17.96 % Average Maturity:

6.04 Years Effective Duration:

3.74 Years Total Net Assets:

$959.34 Million Net Asset Value:

$11.13 Total Number of Holdings:

1,364 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

