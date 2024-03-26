AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 29, 2024.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.06 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.63 % 3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.62 % 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.60 % 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.54 % 6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 % 7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.904%, 04/15/35

0.52 % 8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.726%, 01/15/35

0.43 % 9) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.41 % 10) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.04 % Energy

6.65 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.52 % Capital Goods

4.38 % Basic

3.39 % Services

3.33 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.05 % Technology

2.84 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.74 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.65 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.52 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.41 % Transportation - Services

1.04 % Transportation - Airlines

0.86 % Other Industrial

0.35 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

50.05 % Credit Default Swaps

16.23 % Financial Institutions



Finance

2.33 % REITs

1.17 % Insurance

0.96 % Brokerage

0.84 % Other Finance

0.36 % Banking

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

5.94 % Utility



Electric

0.46 % Other Utility

0.14 % Natural Gas

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.68 % SUBTOTAL

72.90 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.22 % Energy

1.94 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.19 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.90 % Communications - Media

0.73 % Basic

0.70 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.35 % Transportation - Airlines

0.30 % Services

0.19 % Capital Goods

0.15 % Technology

0.13 % Transportation - Services

0.13 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.11 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

9.17 % Financial Institutions



Banking

6.58 % Insurance

1.02 % Finance

0.73 % REITs

0.19 % Brokerage

0.15 % SUBTOTAL

8.67 % Utility



Electric

0.78 % Other Utility

0.05 % SUBTOTAL

0.83 % SUBTOTAL

18.67 % Interest Rate Futures

5.71 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.50 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.10 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.80 % Energy

0.66 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Media

0.15 % Capital Goods

0.14 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.13 % Transportation - Services

0.07 % Services

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

4.79 % Utility



Electric

0.33 % SUBTOTAL

0.33 % Financial Institutions



Banking

0.09 % Other Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.11 % SUBTOTAL

5.23 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.24 % SUBTOTAL

4.24 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications

0.61 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55 % Technology

0.47 % Energy

0.37 % Communications - Media

0.30 % Capital Goods

0.23 % Other Industrial

0.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 % Transportation - Airlines

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

2.97 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.18 % Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.20 % Utility



Electric

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

3.35 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.34 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.33 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.30 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.24 % SUBTOTAL

3.21 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.38 % Credit Default Swaps

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

2.65 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.31 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.40 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

1.74 % U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.64 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.14 % SUBTOTAL

1.14 % Total Return Swaps

1.12 % Common Stocks

0.44 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.41 % EM Government Agencies

0.25 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10 % SUBTOTAL

0.10 % Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.09 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.08 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.56 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.54 % Cash

0.52 % SUBTOTAL

1.06 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-5.70 % Swap Offsets

-17.98 % SUBTOTAL

-23.68 % TOTAL

Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

69.92 % United Kingdom

4.25 % France

2.52 % Canada

1.95 % Germany

1.64 % Luxembourg

1.46 % Spain

1.38 % Mexico

1.35 % Brazil

1.33 % Colombia

0.97 % Italy

0.86 % Australia

0.79 % India

0.74 % Dominican Republic

0.68 % China

0.65 % Nigeria

0.57 % Macau

0.56 % Hong Kong

0.55 % Israel

0.54 % Switzerland

0.52 % Finland

0.48 % Chile

0.47 % Netherlands

0.47 % Peru

0.41 % Kazakhstan

0.34 % South Africa

0.33 % Angola

0.32 % Norway

0.30 % Turkey

0.29 % Indonesia

0.25 % Zambia

0.25 % Egypt

0.21 % El Salvador

0.21 % Slovenia

0.21 % Ukraine

0.20 % Argentina

0.18 % Ireland

0.18 % Japan

0.18 % Panama

0.14 % Czech Republic

0.12 % Sweden

0.10 % Venezuela

0.09 % Guatemala

0.08 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.06 % Cayman Islands

0.05 % Ghana

0.05 % Senegal

0.05 % Austria

0.04 % Kuwait

0.04 % Romania

0.04 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.04 % Ecuador

0.02 % Malaysia

0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.55 % Total Investments

Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.30 % Canadian Dollar

0.18 % Pound Sterling

0.08 % Swiss Franc

0.01 % Chilean Peso

0.01 % Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 % Indian Rupee

0.01 % Norwegian Krone

0.01 % Czech Koruna

-0.01 % Peruvian Sol

-0.01 % Singapore Dollar

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.14 % Euro

-0.44 % Total Net Assets

Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

1.31 % AA

0.48 % A

2.89 % BBB

18.34 % BB

41.34 % B

23.27 % CCC

7.17 % CC

0.13 % C

0.09 % Not Rated

3.08 % Short Term Investments

0.54 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.56 % N/A

1.92 % Total

Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

3.42 % 1 To 5 Years

59.71 % 5 To 10 Years

30.95 % 10 To 20 Years

2.97 % 20 To 30 Years

0.84 % More than 30 Years

1.66 % Other

0.45 % Total Net Assets

Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.62 % Average Bond Price:

94.03 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

18.05 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

18.05 % Average Maturity:

5.88 Years Effective Duration:

3.48 Years Total Net Assets:

$958.28 Million Net Asset Value:

$11.11 Total Number of Holdings:

1,333 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

