AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

26 Mar, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 29, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.




 

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

 
 

Portfolio %

 

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.06 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.63 %

3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.62 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.60 %

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.54 %

6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 %

7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.904%, 04/15/35

0.52 %

8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.726%, 01/15/35

0.43 %

9) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.41 %

10) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.41 %



 

Investment Type

 
 

Portfolio %

 

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

7.04 %

Energy

6.65 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.52 %

Capital Goods

4.38 %

Basic

3.39 %

Services

3.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.05 %

Technology

2.84 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.74 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.65 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.52 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.41 %

Transportation - Services

1.04 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.86 %

Other Industrial

0.35 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

50.05 %

Credit Default Swaps

16.23 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.33 %

REITs

1.17 %

Insurance

0.96 %

Brokerage

0.84 %

Other Finance

0.36 %

Banking

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

5.94 %

Utility

Electric

0.46 %

Other Utility

0.14 %

Natural Gas

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.68 %

SUBTOTAL

72.90 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.22 %

Energy

1.94 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.90 %

Communications - Media

0.73 %

Basic

0.70 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.35 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.30 %

Services

0.19 %

Capital Goods

0.15 %

Technology

0.13 %

Transportation - Services

0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.11 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

9.17 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

6.58 %

Insurance

1.02 %

Finance

0.73 %

REITs

0.19 %

Brokerage

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

8.67 %

Utility

Electric

0.78 %

Other Utility

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.83 %

SUBTOTAL

18.67 %

Interest Rate Futures

5.71 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.50 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.10 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.80 %

Energy

0.66 %

Technology

0.20 %

Communications - Media

0.15 %

Capital Goods

0.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.13 %

Transportation - Services

0.07 %

Services

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

4.79 %

Utility

Electric

0.33 %

SUBTOTAL

0.33 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.09 %

Other Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.11 %

SUBTOTAL

5.23 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.24 %

SUBTOTAL

4.24 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Communications - Telecommunications

0.61 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55 %

Technology

0.47 %

Energy

0.37 %

Communications - Media

0.30 %

Capital Goods

0.23 %

Other Industrial

0.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

2.97 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.18 %

Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Utility

Electric

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

3.35 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

2.34 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.33 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.30 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.24 %

SUBTOTAL

3.21 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.38 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.27 %

SUBTOTAL

2.65 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

1.31 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.40 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

1.74 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.64 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.14 %

SUBTOTAL

1.14 %

Total Return Swaps

1.12 %

Common Stocks

0.44 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.41 %

EM Government Agencies

0.25 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

0.10 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.09 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.08 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.56 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.54 %

Cash

0.52 %

SUBTOTAL

1.06 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-5.70 %

Swap Offsets

-17.98 %

SUBTOTAL

-23.68 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



 

Country Breakdown

 
 

Portfolio %

 

United States

69.92 %

United Kingdom

4.25 %

France

2.52 %

Canada

1.95 %

Germany

1.64 %

Luxembourg

1.46 %

Spain

1.38 %

Mexico

1.35 %

Brazil

1.33 %

Colombia

0.97 %

Italy

0.86 %

Australia

0.79 %

India

0.74 %

Dominican Republic

0.68 %

China

0.65 %

Nigeria

0.57 %

Macau

0.56 %

Hong Kong

0.55 %

Israel

0.54 %

Switzerland

0.52 %

Finland

0.48 %

Chile

0.47 %

Netherlands

0.47 %

Peru

0.41 %

Kazakhstan

0.34 %

South Africa

0.33 %

Angola

0.32 %

Norway

0.30 %

Turkey

0.29 %

Indonesia

0.25 %

Zambia

0.25 %

Egypt

0.21 %

El Salvador

0.21 %

Slovenia

0.21 %

Ukraine

0.20 %

Argentina

0.18 %

Ireland

0.18 %

Japan

0.18 %

Panama

0.14 %

Czech Republic

0.12 %

Sweden

0.10 %

Venezuela

0.09 %

Guatemala

0.08 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.06 %

Cayman Islands

0.05 %

Ghana

0.05 %

Senegal

0.05 %

Austria

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Romania

0.04 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.04 %

Ecuador

0.02 %

Malaysia

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.55 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



 

Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

 
 

Portfolio %

 

US Dollar

100.30 %

Canadian Dollar

0.18 %

Pound Sterling

0.08 %

Swiss Franc

0.01 %

Chilean Peso

0.01 %

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 %

Indian Rupee

0.01 %

Norwegian Krone

0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Peruvian Sol

-0.01 %

Singapore Dollar

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.14 %

Euro

-0.44 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



 

Credit Rating

 
 

Portfolio %

 

AAA

1.31 %

AA

0.48 %

A

2.89 %

BBB

18.34 %

BB

41.34 %

B

23.27 %

CCC

7.17 %

CC

0.13 %

C

0.09 %

Not Rated

3.08 %

Short Term Investments

0.54 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.56 %

N/A

1.92 %

Total

100.00 %



 

Bonds by Maturity

 
 

Portfolio %

 

Less than 1 Year

3.42 %

1 To 5 Years

59.71 %

5 To 10 Years

30.95 %

10 To 20 Years

2.97 %

20 To 30 Years

0.84 %

More than 30 Years

1.66 %

Other

0.45 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



 

Portfolio Statistics:

 

Average Coupon:

7.62 %

Average Bond Price:

94.03

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

18.05 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

18.05 %

Average Maturity:

    5.88 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.48 Years

Total Net Assets:

$958.28 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.11

Total Number of Holdings:

1,333

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2024....

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mutual Funds

News Releases in Similar Topics