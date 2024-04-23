AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.05 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.64 %

3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.62 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.60 %

5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 %

6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.904%, 04/15/35

0.52 %

7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.43 %

8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.726%, 01/15/35

0.42 %

9) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.42 %

10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.40 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

6.86 %

Energy

6.81 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.58 %

Capital Goods

4.65 %

Basic

3.61 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.28 %

Services

3.28 %

Technology

2.79 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.67 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.56 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.43 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.29 %

Transportation - Services

1.01 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.86 %

Other Industrial

0.27 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

50.12 %

Credit Default Swaps

16.29 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.35 %

REITs

1.22 %

Insurance

1.01 %

Brokerage

0.80 %

Other Finance

0.36 %

Banking

0.30 %

SUBTOTAL

6.04 %

Utility

Electric

0.51 %

Natural Gas

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.59 %

SUBTOTAL

73.04 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.22 %

Energy

1.87 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.23 %

Communications - Media

0.97 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.90 %

Basic

0.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.29 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.28 %

Capital Goods

0.20 %

Technology

0.13 %

Transportation - Services

0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.11 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 %

Services

0.06 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

9.35 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

6.81 %

Insurance

1.01 %

Finance

0.70 %

Brokerage

0.16 %

REITs

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

8.83 %

Utility

Electric

0.83 %

Other Utility

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.88 %

SUBTOTAL

19.06 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.63 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.06 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.77 %

Energy

0.65 %

Technology

0.20 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.16 %

Communications - Media

0.15 %

Capital Goods

0.14 %

Transportation - Services

0.07 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.04 %

Services

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

4.91 %

Utility

Electric

0.30 %

Other Utility

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

0.37 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.09 %

Other Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.11 %

SUBTOTAL

5.39 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.19 %

SUBTOTAL

4.19 %

Interest Rate Futures

4.17 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.54 %

Technology

0.47 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.37 %

Energy

0.35 %

Communications - Media

0.26 %

Capital Goods

0.23 %

Other Industrial

0.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

2.65 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.32 %

Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.34 %

Utility

Electric

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

3.17 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

2.30 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.33 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.29 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.24 %

SUBTOTAL

3.16 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.46 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.26 %

SUBTOTAL

2.72 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

1.26 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.38 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

1.67 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.64 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.12 %

SUBTOTAL

1.12 %

EM Government Agencies

0.52 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.41 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.30 %

Common Stocks

0.19 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

0.10 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.09 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

0.06 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.53 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.78 %

SUBTOTAL

0.78 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.15 %

Swap Offsets

-17.10 %

SUBTOTAL

-21.25 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

68.91 %

United Kingdom

4.04 %

France

2.46 %

Canada

1.87 %

Spain

1.79 %

Germany

1.63 %

Brazil

1.38 %

Colombia

1.34 %

Luxembourg

1.32 %

Mexico

1.32 %

Australia

0.94 %

Italy

0.87 %

India

0.75 %

Dominican Republic

0.67 %

Nigeria

0.66 %

China

0.65 %

Macau

0.59 %

Hong Kong

0.54 %

Israel

0.54 %

Chile

0.52 %

Switzerland

0.51 %

Ireland

0.46 %

South Africa

0.45 %

Netherlands

0.43 %

Peru

0.41 %

Kazakhstan

0.36 %

Finland

0.31 %

Turkey

0.29 %

Norway

0.26 %

Indonesia

0.25 %

Zambia

0.25 %

Angola

0.24 %

El Salvador

0.24 %

Ukraine

0.23 %

Egypt

0.22 %

Slovenia

0.21 %

Argentina

0.19 %

Japan

0.18 %

Panama

0.14 %

Czech Republic

0.11 %

Sweden

0.10 %

Venezuela

0.09 %

Guatemala

0.08 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.07 %

Cayman Islands

0.05 %

Ghana

0.05 %

Senegal

0.05 %

Austria

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Romania

0.04 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.04 %

Malaysia

0.02 %

Ecuador

0.01 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.79 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.04 %

Canadian Dollar

0.18 %

Pound Sterling

0.08 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

Chilean Peso

0.01 %

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 %

Indian Rupee

0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Peruvian Sol

-0.01 %

Polish Zloty

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.07 %

Euro

-0.25 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

1.32 %

AA

0.46 %

A

2.98 %

BBB

18.85 %

BB

42.07 %

B

21.95 %

CCC

7.88 %

CC

0.34 %

C

0.10 %

Not Rated

2.86 %

Short Term Investments

0.78 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.52 %

N/A

0.93 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

3.04 %

1 To 5 Years

60.23 %

5 To 10 Years

30.71 %

10 To 20 Years

3.12 %

20 To 30 Years

1.08 %

More than 30 Years

1.63 %

Other

0.19 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.60 %

Average Bond Price:

94.54

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

19.79 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

19.79 %

Average Maturity:

    5.92 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.31 Years

Total Net Assets:

$966.52 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.21

Total Number of Holdings:

1,346

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

