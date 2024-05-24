AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
May 24, 2024, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2024.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
|
1.06 %
|
2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
|
0.63 %
|
3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
|
0.62 %
|
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
|
0.58 %
|
5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
|
0.53 %
|
6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.919%, 04/15/35
|
0.53 %
|
7) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.74%, 01/15/35
|
0.43 %
|
8) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28
|
0.42 %
|
9) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28
|
0.41 %
|
10) Balboa Bay Loan Funding 13.255%, 04/20/34
|
0.39 %
|
Investment Type
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Energy
|
6.96 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
6.73 %
|
Communications - Media
|
6.49 %
|
Capital Goods
|
4.29 %
|
Basic
|
3.52 %
|
Services
|
3.40 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
3.18 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
2.86 %
|
Technology
|
2.76 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
2.47 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
2.42 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
2.27 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
1.14 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.84 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.24 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.23 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
49.80 %
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
16.41 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Finance
|
2.24 %
|
REITs
|
1.28 %
|
Insurance
|
1.07 %
|
Brokerage
|
0.82 %
|
Banking
|
0.36 %
|
Other Finance
|
0.36 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.13 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.48 %
|
Natural Gas
|
0.07 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.55 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
72.89 %
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
2.13 %
|
Energy
|
1.67 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
1.08 %
|
Communications - Media
|
0.99 %
|
Basic
|
0.94 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.79 %
|
Capital Goods
|
0.41 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.29 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.20 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
0.12 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.12 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.09 %
|
Technology
|
0.07 %
|
Services
|
0.04 %
|
Transportation - Railroads
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
8.97 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
6.57 %
|
Insurance
|
1.16 %
|
Finance
|
0.84 %
|
REITs
|
0.17 %
|
Brokerage
|
0.16 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
8.90 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
1.08 %
|
Other Utility
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.13 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
19.00 %
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
1.66 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
1.04 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.77 %
|
Energy
|
0.76 %
|
Technology
|
0.20 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.17 %
|
Capital Goods
|
0.16 %
|
Communications - Media
|
0.15 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.05 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.05 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.04 %
|
Services
|
0.04 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.09 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.30 %
|
Other Utility
|
0.07 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.37 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
0.10 %
|
Other Finance
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.12 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.58 %
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
4.22 %
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
3.81 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
3.81 %
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
2.32 %
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.33 %
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
0.30 %
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.24 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
3.19 %
|
Bank Loans
|
Industrial
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.55 %
|
Technology
|
0.48 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.37 %
|
Energy
|
0.36 %
|
Communications - Media
|
0.27 %
|
Capital Goods
|
0.22 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.22 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.07 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.05 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.05 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.66 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Insurance
|
0.33 %
|
Finance
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.35 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.18 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.18 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
3.19 %
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
2.35 %
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
0.27 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.62 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
1.28 %
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
0.39 %
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.70 %
|
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
|
1.63 %
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
1.10 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.10 %
|
EM Government Agencies
|
0.50 %
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
Other ABS - Floating Rate
|
0.31 %
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
0.08 %
|
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.42 %
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
0.40 %
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
0.25 %
|
Common Stocks
|
0.15 %
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
Currency Instruments
|
0.13 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.13 %
|
Preferred Stocks
|
Industrials
|
0.10 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.10 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.84 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Cash
|
1.53 %
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.92 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.45 %
|
Derivative Offsets
|
Futures Offsets
|
-4.27 %
|
Swap Offsets
|
-18.22 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-22.49 %
|
TOTAL
|
100.00 %
|
Country Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
68.36 %
|
United Kingdom
|
4.17 %
|
France
|
2.46 %
|
Germany
|
1.85 %
|
Spain
|
1.78 %
|
Canada
|
1.72 %
|
Brazil
|
1.38 %
|
Mexico
|
1.30 %
|
Colombia
|
1.29 %
|
Luxembourg
|
1.29 %
|
India
|
1.04 %
|
Australia
|
0.94 %
|
Italy
|
0.82 %
|
Nigeria
|
0.66 %
|
Dominican Republic
|
0.65 %
|
Chile
|
0.63 %
|
Macau
|
0.57 %
|
China
|
0.56 %
|
Hong Kong
|
0.54 %
|
Israel
|
0.54 %
|
Peru
|
0.52 %
|
Switzerland
|
0.50 %
|
Ireland
|
0.46 %
|
South Africa
|
0.42 %
|
Netherlands
|
0.37 %
|
Kazakhstan
|
0.36 %
|
Indonesia
|
0.33 %
|
Finland
|
0.32 %
|
Turkey
|
0.30 %
|
Norway
|
0.26 %
|
Zambia
|
0.26 %
|
Angola
|
0.25 %
|
Argentina
|
0.22 %
|
El Salvador
|
0.22 %
|
Egypt
|
0.21 %
|
Slovenia
|
0.21 %
|
Ukraine
|
0.20 %
|
Japan
|
0.18 %
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
0.17 %
|
Panama
|
0.14 %
|
Czech Republic
|
0.11 %
|
Sweden
|
0.10 %
|
Guatemala
|
0.08 %
|
Venezuela
|
0.06 %
|
Cayman Islands
|
0.05 %
|
Ghana
|
0.05 %
|
Kuwait
|
0.04 %
|
Morocco
|
0.04 %
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
0.04 %
|
Romania
|
0.03 %
|
Malaysia
|
0.02 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
0.93 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
US Dollar
|
100.29 %
|
Canadian Dollar
|
0.19 %
|
Pound Sterling
|
0.08 %
|
Brazilian Real
|
0.01 %
|
Hungarian Forint
|
0.01 %
|
Indonesian Rupiah
|
0.01 %
|
Norwegian Krone
|
0.01 %
|
Swiss Franc
|
-0.01 %
|
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
|
-0.01 %
|
Peruvian Sol
|
-0.01 %
|
Singapore Dollar
|
-0.01 %
|
Colombian Peso
|
-0.14 %
|
Euro
|
-0.42 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Rating
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
1.47 %
|
AA
|
0.45 %
|
A
|
2.94 %
|
BBB
|
18.66 %
|
BB
|
41.91 %
|
B
|
21.26 %
|
CCC
|
7.90 %
|
CC
|
0.31 %
|
C
|
0.08 %
|
D
|
0.09 %
|
Not Rated
|
2.62 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
0.92 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.84 %
|
N/A
|
2.23 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
5.56 %
|
1 To 5 Years
|
57.89 %
|
5 To 10 Years
|
30.47 %
|
10 To 20 Years
|
3.12 %
|
20 To 30 Years
|
1.10 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
1.71 %
|
Other
|
0.15 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
Average Coupon:
|
7.51 %
|
Average Bond Price:
|
93.27
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:*
|
19.01 %
|
Preferred Stock:
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
19.01 %
|
Average Maturity:
|
5.84 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
3.36 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$949.50 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
$11.01
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
1,340
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
40.00 %
*Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article