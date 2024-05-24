AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.06 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.63 % 3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.62 % 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.58 % 5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 % 6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.919%, 04/15/35

0.53 % 7) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.74%, 01/15/35

0.43 % 8) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.42 % 9) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.41 % 10) Balboa Bay Loan Funding 13.255%, 04/20/34

0.39 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy

6.96 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.73 % Communications - Media

6.49 % Capital Goods

4.29 % Basic

3.52 % Services

3.40 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.18 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.86 % Technology

2.76 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.47 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.42 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.27 % Transportation - Services

1.14 % Transportation - Airlines

0.84 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.24 % Other Industrial

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

49.80 % Credit Default Swaps

16.41 % Financial Institutions



Finance

2.24 % REITs

1.28 % Insurance

1.07 % Brokerage

0.82 % Banking

0.36 % Other Finance

0.36 % SUBTOTAL

6.13 % Utility



Electric

0.48 % Natural Gas

0.07 % SUBTOTAL

0.55 % SUBTOTAL

72.89 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.13 % Energy

1.67 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.08 % Communications - Media

0.99 % Basic

0.94 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.79 % Capital Goods

0.41 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.29 % Transportation - Services

0.20 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.12 % Transportation - Airlines

0.12 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 % Technology

0.07 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Railroads

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

8.97 % Financial Institutions



Banking

6.57 % Insurance

1.16 % Finance

0.84 % REITs

0.17 % Brokerage

0.16 % SUBTOTAL

8.90 % Utility



Electric

1.08 % Other Utility

0.05 % SUBTOTAL

1.13 % SUBTOTAL

19.00 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.66 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.04 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.77 % Energy

0.76 % Technology

0.20 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.17 % Capital Goods

0.16 % Communications - Media

0.15 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 % Transportation - Services

0.05 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.04 % Services

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

5.09 % Utility



Electric

0.30 % Other Utility

0.07 % SUBTOTAL

0.37 % Financial Institutions



Banking

0.10 % Other Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.12 % SUBTOTAL

5.58 % Interest Rate Futures

4.22 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

3.81 % SUBTOTAL

3.81 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.32 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.33 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.30 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.24 % SUBTOTAL

3.19 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55 % Technology

0.48 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.37 % Energy

0.36 % Communications - Media

0.27 % Capital Goods

0.22 % Other Industrial

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.07 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 % Transportation - Airlines

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

2.66 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.33 % Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.35 % Utility



Electric

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

3.19 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.35 % Credit Default Swaps

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

2.62 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.28 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.39 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

1.70 % U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.63 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.10 % SUBTOTAL

1.10 % EM Government Agencies

0.50 % Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.31 % Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.42 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.40 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25 % Common Stocks

0.15 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

0.13 % SUBTOTAL

0.13 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10 % SUBTOTAL

0.10 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.84 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash

1.53 % Funds and Investment Trusts

0.92 % SUBTOTAL

2.45 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-4.27 % Swap Offsets

-18.22 % SUBTOTAL

-22.49 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

68.36 % United Kingdom

4.17 % France

2.46 % Germany

1.85 % Spain

1.78 % Canada

1.72 % Brazil

1.38 % Mexico

1.30 % Colombia

1.29 % Luxembourg

1.29 % India

1.04 % Australia

0.94 % Italy

0.82 % Nigeria

0.66 % Dominican Republic

0.65 % Chile

0.63 % Macau

0.57 % China

0.56 % Hong Kong

0.54 % Israel

0.54 % Peru

0.52 % Switzerland

0.50 % Ireland

0.46 % South Africa

0.42 % Netherlands

0.37 % Kazakhstan

0.36 % Indonesia

0.33 % Finland

0.32 % Turkey

0.30 % Norway

0.26 % Zambia

0.26 % Angola

0.25 % Argentina

0.22 % El Salvador

0.22 % Egypt

0.21 % Slovenia

0.21 % Ukraine

0.20 % Japan

0.18 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.17 % Panama

0.14 % Czech Republic

0.11 % Sweden

0.10 % Guatemala

0.08 % Venezuela

0.06 % Cayman Islands

0.05 % Ghana

0.05 % Kuwait

0.04 % Morocco

0.04 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.04 % Romania

0.03 % Malaysia

0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.93 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.29 % Canadian Dollar

0.19 % Pound Sterling

0.08 % Brazilian Real

0.01 % Hungarian Forint

0.01 % Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 % Norwegian Krone

0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01 % Peruvian Sol

-0.01 % Singapore Dollar

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.14 % Euro

-0.42 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

1.47 % AA

0.45 % A

2.94 % BBB

18.66 % BB

41.91 % B

21.26 % CCC

7.90 % CC

0.31 % C

0.08 % D

0.09 % Not Rated

2.62 % Short Term Investments

0.92 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.84 % N/A

2.23 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

5.56 % 1 To 5 Years

57.89 % 5 To 10 Years

30.47 % 10 To 20 Years

3.12 % 20 To 30 Years

1.10 % More than 30 Years

1.71 % Other

0.15 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.51 % Average Bond Price:

93.27 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

19.01 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

19.01 % Average Maturity:

5.84 Years Effective Duration:

3.36 Years Total Net Assets:

$949.50 Million Net Asset Value:

$11.01 Total Number of Holdings:

1,340 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

*Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

