AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2025.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.08 %

2) Bausch Health Cos., Inc. 11.00%, 09/30/28

0.53 %

3) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.46 %

4) Warnermedia Holdings 5.05%, 03/15/42

0.46 %

5) Societe Generale SA 5.512%, 05/22/31

0.44 %

6) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30

0.44 %

7) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.40 %

8) Tenet Healthcare Corp. 5.50%, 11/15/32

0.39 %

9) Millennium Escrow Corp. 6.625%, 08/01/26

0.39 %

10) Altice France SA 6.50%, 10/15/31 - 04/15/32

0.39 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

8.19 %

Communications - Media

6.69 %

Energy

6.47 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

4.95 %

Capital Goods

4.78 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

4.36 %

Basic

3.73 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.30 %

Services

3.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.69 %

Technology

2.40 %

Transportation - Services

1.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.84 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.72 %

Other Industrial

0.68 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.54 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

55.37 %

Credit Default Swaps

13.31 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.36 %

REITs

1.38 %

Brokerage

1.03 %

Financial Services

1.00 %

Insurance

0.67 %

Banking

0.46 %

SUBTOTAL

6.90 %

Utility

Electric

1.36 %

Natural Gas

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.41 %

SUBTOTAL

76.99 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

1.82 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.41 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.82 %

Basic

0.71 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.59 %

Communications - Media

0.57 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.42 %

Transportation - Services

0.27 %

Technology

0.26 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.21 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.20 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.11 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

Services

0.05 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

7.54 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.56 %

REITs

0.66 %

Insurance

0.64 %

Finance

0.47 %

Brokerage

0.13 %

SUBTOTAL

5.46 %

Utility

Electric

0.91 %

Other Utility

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.96 %

SUBTOTAL

13.96 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.61 %

Energy

1.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.85 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.58 %

Transportation - Services

0.19 %

Capital Goods

0.16 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.16 %

Communications - Media

0.02 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.64 %

Utility

Electric

0.48 %

Other Utility

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

0.58 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.25 %

Finance

0.05 %

REITs

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

5.57 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

1.60 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.85 %

Communications - Media

0.68 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.35 %

Other Industrial

0.31 %

Capital Goods

0.21 %

Transportation - Services

0.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08 %

Basic

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

4.65 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.29 %

Financial Services

0.19 %

Brokerage

0.15 %

Finance

0.15 %

Banking

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.80 %

SUBTOTAL

5.45 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.99 %

Credit Default Swaps

-0.25 %

SUBTOTAL

2.74 %

Interest Rate Futures

2.03 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.65 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

0.88 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.28 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.26 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.16 %

SUBTOTAL

1.58 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.38 %

SUBTOTAL

1.38 %

EM Governments

0.72 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.38 %

Common Stocks

0.33 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.28 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.28 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

0.21 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.10 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.13 %

Governments - Sovereign Agencies

0.05 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.03 %

Rights

Industrial

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.01 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.02 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.43 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

0.88 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.77 %

SUBTOTAL

1.65 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-2.01 %

Swap Offsets

-13.14 %

SUBTOTAL

-15.15 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

67.44 %

United Kingdom

3.09 %

France

2.97 %

Canada

2.89 %

Mexico

1.52 %

Brazil

1.39 %

Italy

1.26 %

Spain

1.23 %

Colombia

1.16 %

India

1.02 %

Germany

1.01 %

Luxembourg

0.90 %

Turkey

0.90 %

Australia

0.71 %

South Africa

0.68 %

Nigeria

0.63 %

Hong Kong

0.61 %

Chile

0.55 %

Israel

0.53 %

Japan

0.45 %

Ireland

0.41 %

Dominican Republic

0.40 %

Argentina

0.39 %

Finland

0.38 %

Netherlands

0.37 %

Indonesia

0.36 %

Peru

0.36 %

Norway

0.35 %

China

0.34 %

Macau

0.34 %

Denmark

0.33 %

Romania

0.33 %

Puerto Rico

0.29 %

Senegal

0.29 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.28 %

Switzerland

0.28 %

Egypt

0.27 %

Guatemala

0.26 %

El Salvador

0.25 %

Slovenia

0.22 %

Panama

0.19 %

Ecuador

0.16 %

Kazakhstan

0.16 %

Uzbekistan

0.16 %

Zambia

0.16 %

Kenya

0.15 %

Angola

0.14 %

Azerbaijan

0.11 %

Ukraine

0.10 %

Poland

0.09 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.06 %

Greece

0.05 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

Morocco

0.05 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.78 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.19 %

Canadian Dollar

0.17 %

Pound Sterling

0.14 %

Brazilian Real

0.03 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

South African Rand

0.02 %

South Korean Won

0.01 %

Chilean Peso

-0.01 %

Euro

-0.57 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

2.31 %

AA

-1.17 %

A

0.90 %

BBB

14.51 %

BB

46.65 %

B

23.87 %

CCC

7.94 %

CC

0.25 %

C

0.11 %

D

0.06 %

Not Rated

1.99 %

Short Term Investments

0.77 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.43 %

N/A

2.24 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

12.71 %

1 to 5 Years

66.79 %

5 to 10 Years

15.88 %

10 to 20 Years

2.84 %

20 to 30 Years

1.10 %

More than 30 Years

0.35 %

Other

0.33 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.30 %

Average Bond Price:

97.86

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

13.44 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

13.44 %

Average Maturity:

    4.23 Years

Effective Duration:

    2.94 Years

Total Net Assets:

$989.37 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.47

Total Number of Holdings:

1,260

Portfolio Turnover:

68.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

