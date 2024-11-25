AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.06 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.78 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.62 %

4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.60 %

5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 %

6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.406%, 04/15/35

0.51 %

7) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.45 %

8) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29

0.43 %

9) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.43 %

10) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.068%, 01/15/35

0.42 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.47 %

Energy

7.21 %

Communications - Media

6.49 %

Capital Goods

4.78 %

Basic

4.53 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.67 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

3.42 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.31 %

Services

3.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.39 %

Technology

2.07 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.75 %

Transportation - Services

1.35 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.89 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.52 %

Other Industrial

0.44 %

SUBTOTAL

53.38 %

Credit Default Swaps

14.46 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.11 %

Brokerage

1.16 %

REITs

1.12 %

Insurance

0.96 %

Other Finance

0.57 %

Banking

0.50 %

SUBTOTAL

6.42 %

Utility

Electric

1.12 %

Natural Gas

0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

1.18 %

SUBTOTAL

75.44 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

1.36 %

Energy

1.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.79 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.71 %

Basic

0.67 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.46 %

Capital Goods

0.42 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.29 %

Transportation - Services

0.22 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.18 %

Other Industrial

0.05 %

Services

0.03 %

Technology

0.03 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

6.79 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.99 %

Insurance

1.00 %

Finance

0.65 %

REITs

0.37 %

Brokerage

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

6.18 %

Utility

Electric

1.45 %

Other Utility

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.50 %

SUBTOTAL

14.47 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.87 %

Energy

1.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.97 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.76 %

Capital Goods

0.23 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.20 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.14 %

Communications - Media

0.09 %

Transportation - Services

0.07 %

Other Industrial

0.03 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.02 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.54 %

Utility

Electric

0.42 %

Other Utility

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

0.49 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.12 %

SUBTOTAL

0.12 %

SUBTOTAL

6.15 %

Interest Rate Futures

3.44 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.85 %

Technology

0.52 %

Communications - Media

0.44 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.39 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.23 %

Capital Goods

0.21 %

Energy

0.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 %

Other Industrial

0.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

2.91 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.32 %

Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.34 %

SUBTOTAL

3.25 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

3.17 %

SUBTOTAL

3.17 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

1.57 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.31 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.29 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.22 %

SUBTOTAL

2.39 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.35 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.63 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.21 %

SUBTOTAL

1.21 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.39 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.36 %

SUBTOTAL

0.36 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.24 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.32 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22 %

Common Stocks

0.13 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.09 %

SUBTOTAL

0.09 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.01 %

EM Government Agencies

-0.60 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.90 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.78 %

Cash

1.54 %

SUBTOTAL

3.32 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-3.47 %

Swap Offsets

-13.35 %

SUBTOTAL

-16.82 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

67.52 %

United Kingdom

3.23 %

Canada

2.44 %

France

2.33 %

Germany

1.63 %

Brazil

1.47 %

Colombia

1.36 %

Mexico

1.32 %

Spain

1.25 %

Italy

1.22 %

Luxembourg

1.13 %

India

0.97 %

Dominican Republic

0.86 %

Israel

0.83 %

Chile

0.78 %

Australia

0.68 %

South Africa

0.68 %

China

0.61 %

Peru

0.58 %

Nigeria

0.53 %

Hong Kong

0.52 %

Macau

0.51 %

Netherlands

0.51 %

Puerto Rico

0.38 %

Turkey

0.38 %

Kazakhstan

0.36 %

Angola

0.32 %

Finland

0.32 %

Switzerland

0.31 %

Ireland

0.30 %

Indonesia

0.25 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.25 %

Egypt

0.24 %

Panama

0.21 %

Slovenia

0.21 %

Norway

0.19 %

Romania

0.19 %

Zambia

0.17 %

Ukraine

0.16 %

El Salvador

0.12 %

Guatemala

0.12 %

Azerbaijan

0.11 %

Ecuador

0.10 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Cayman Islands

0.07 %

Japan

0.07 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

United Republic of Tanzania

0.05 %

Argentina

0.04 %

Czech Republic

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Morocco

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Uzbekistan

0.03 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.79 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.09 %

Canadian Dollar

0.19 %

Pound Sterling

0.10 %

Dominican Peso

0.07 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

Brazilian Real

0.01 %

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 %

Australian Dollar

-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.12 %

Euro

-0.34 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

1.34 %

AA

0.24 %

A

1.14 %

BBB

15.55 %

BB

45.83 %

B

22.37 %

CCC

7.57 %

CC

0.18 %

D

0.02 %

Not Rated

2.77 %

Short Term Investments

1.78 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.90 %

N/A

2.11 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

7.20 %

1 To 5 Years

63.03 %

5 To 10 Years

25.25 %

10 To 20 Years

2.27 %

20 To 30 Years

1.65 %

More than 30 Years

0.47 %

Other

0.13 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.34 %

Average Bond Price:

96.09

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

15.10 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

15.10 %

Average Maturity:

    4.89 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.13 Years

Total Net Assets:

$978.89 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.35

Total Number of Holdings:

1,252

Portfolio Turnover:

45.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

