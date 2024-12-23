AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Dec 23, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.05 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.80 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.64 %

4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.60 %

5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 %

6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.406%, 04/15/35

0.51 %

7) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29

0.46 %

8) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.46 %

9) Bausch Health Cos., Inc. 4.875%, 06/01/28

0.43 %

10) EchoStar Corp. 10.75%, 11/30/29

0.42 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.41 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.04 %

Communications - Media

6.97 %

Capital Goods

4.53 %

Basic

4.27 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.78 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.75 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

3.27 %

Services

2.66 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.36 %

Technology

2.02 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.74 %

Transportation - Services

1.30 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.70 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.52 %

Other Industrial

0.41 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

52.77 %

Credit Default Swaps

14.44 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.14 %

Brokerage

1.16 %

REITs

1.11 %

Insurance

0.87 %

Other Finance

0.55 %

Banking

0.50 %

SUBTOTAL

6.33 %

Utility

Electric

1.35 %

Natural Gas

0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

1.41 %

SUBTOTAL

74.95 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

1.37 %

Energy

1.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.87 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.73 %

Basic

0.66 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.47 %

Capital Goods

0.43 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.38 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.30 %

Transportation - Services

0.21 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.20 %

Other Industrial

0.05 %

Technology

0.03 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

6.97 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.30 %

Insurance

0.82 %

Finance

0.64 %

REITs

0.37 %

Brokerage

0.13 %

SUBTOTAL

6.26 %

Utility

Electric

1.41 %

Other Utility

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.46 %

SUBTOTAL

14.69 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.95 %

Energy

1.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.96 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.79 %

Capital Goods

0.26 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.16 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.14 %

Communications - Media

0.09 %

Transportation - Services

0.07 %

Other Industrial

0.03 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.60 %

Utility

Electric

0.44 %

Other Utility

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

0.51 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.12 %

SUBTOTAL

0.12 %

SUBTOTAL

6.23 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.98 %

Technology

0.98 %

Communications - Media

0.67 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.50 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.23 %

Capital Goods

0.20 %

Other Industrial

0.16 %

Energy

0.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

3.94 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.38 %

Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.40 %

SUBTOTAL

4.34 %

Interest Rate Futures

3.22 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

2.83 %

SUBTOTAL

2.83 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

1.55 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.31 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.28 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

2.35 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.33 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.62 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.20 %

SUBTOTAL

1.20 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.40 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

0.35 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.22 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.30 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.24 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.13 %

SUBTOTAL

0.13 %

Common Stocks

0.12 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.09 %

SUBTOTAL

0.09 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.55 %

EM Government Agencies

-0.81 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.20 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.69 %

SUBTOTAL

1.89 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-3.20 %

Swap Offsets

-12.94 %

SUBTOTAL

-16.14 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

68.28 %

United Kingdom

3.37 %

Canada

2.47 %

France

2.28 %

Germany

1.54 %

Brazil

1.50 %

Colombia

1.43 %

Mexico

1.32 %

Italy

1.23 %

Spain

1.22 %

Luxembourg

1.08 %

India

1.04 %

South Africa

0.90 %

Dominican Republic

0.85 %

Israel

0.82 %

Chile

0.77 %

Australia

0.63 %

China

0.61 %

Peru

0.58 %

Nigeria

0.57 %

Hong Kong

0.52 %

Macau

0.51 %

Netherlands

0.50 %

Puerto Rico

0.44 %

Turkey

0.38 %

Kazakhstan

0.36 %

Angola

0.31 %

Finland

0.31 %

Switzerland

0.31 %

Ireland

0.30 %

Indonesia

0.25 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.25 %

Egypt

0.24 %

Norway

0.21 %

Panama

0.21 %

Slovenia

0.20 %

Romania

0.19 %

Zambia

0.17 %

El Salvador

0.16 %

Guatemala

0.14 %

Azerbaijan

0.11 %

Ukraine

0.10 %

Ecuador

0.09 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Cayman Islands

0.07 %

Japan

0.07 %

Argentina

0.05 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

Austria

0.04 %

Czech Republic

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Morocco

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Uzbekistan

0.03 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.69 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.27 %

Canadian Dollar

0.18 %

Pound Sterling

0.10 %

Dominican Peso

0.07 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

Brazilian Real

0.01 %

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 %

Swedish Krona

0.01 %

South African Rand

0.01 %

South Korean Won

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.09 %

Euro

-0.58 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

1.36 %

AA

0.20 %

A

1.24 %

BBB

15.93 %

BB

44.82 %

B

23.26 %

CCC

8.14 %

CC

0.11 %

C

0.05 %

Not Rated

2.89 %

Short Term Investments

0.69 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.54 %

N/A

1.85 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

7.30 %

1 To 5 Years

66.36 %

5 To 10 Years

21.85 %

10 To 20 Years

2.50 %

20 To 30 Years

1.64 %

More than 30 Years

0.23 %

Other

0.12 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.45 %

Average Bond Price:

96.67

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

14.91 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

14.91 %

Average Maturity:

    4.57 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.06 Years

Total Net Assets:

$987.60 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.45

Total Number of Holdings:

1,240

Portfolio Turnover:

45.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a closed‑end management investment company, declared on this date, December 6, 2024, a...

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds

News Releases in Similar Topics