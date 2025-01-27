AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2024.
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
|
1.06 %
|
2) NFE Financing LLC 12.00%, 11/15/29
|
0.83 %
|
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
|
0.78 %
|
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
|
0.63 %
|
5) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
|
0.60 %
|
6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
|
0.53 %
|
7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.406%, 04/15/35
|
0.51 %
|
8) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29
|
0.49 %
|
9) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.068%, 01/15/35
|
0.42 %
|
10) EchoStar Corp. 10.75%, 11/30/29
|
0.42 %
|
Investment Type
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Energy
|
7.46 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
7.05 %
|
Communications - Media
|
6.94 %
|
Capital Goods
|
4.21 %
|
Basic
|
3.92 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
3.80 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
3.71 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
3.19 %
|
Services
|
2.79 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
2.20 %
|
Technology
|
1.97 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
1.68 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
1.36 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.74 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.52 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.41 %
|
Transportation - Railroads
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
52.00 %
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
14.35 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Finance
|
2.17 %
|
REITs
|
1.40 %
|
Brokerage
|
1.17 %
|
Insurance
|
0.88 %
|
Other Finance
|
0.53 %
|
Banking
|
0.51 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.66 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
1.35 %
|
Natural Gas
|
0.06 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.41 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
74.42 %
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Communications - Media
|
1.23 %
|
Energy
|
1.11 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.91 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.73 %
|
Basic
|
0.66 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.62 %
|
Capital Goods
|
0.43 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.39 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
0.31 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.21 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.20 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.05 %
|
Technology
|
0.03 %
|
Transportation - Railroads
|
0.03 %
|
Services
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.93 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
4.14 %
|
Insurance
|
0.79 %
|
Finance
|
0.64 %
|
REITs
|
0.37 %
|
Brokerage
|
0.13 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.07 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
1.36 %
|
Other Utility
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.41 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
14.41 %
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
1.88 %
|
Energy
|
1.23 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.97 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.76 %
|
Capital Goods
|
0.29 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.15 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.14 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.07 %
|
Communications - Media
|
0.06 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.58 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.42 %
|
Other Utility
|
0.07 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.49 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
0.12 %
|
Other Finance
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.14 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.21 %
|
Bank Loans
|
Industrial
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.98 %
|
Technology
|
0.95 %
|
Communications - Media
|
0.67 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.51 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.23 %
|
Capital Goods
|
0.20 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.20 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.17 %
|
Energy
|
0.15 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.05 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.13 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Insurance
|
0.38 %
|
Brokerage
|
0.16 %
|
Finance
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.56 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.69 %
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
3.24 %
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
1.55 %
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.31 %
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
0.28 %
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.21 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.35 %
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
2.32 %
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
2.28 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.28 %
|
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
|
1.62 %
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
1.20 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.20 %
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
0.39 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
0.35 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.35 %
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
Other ABS - Floating Rate
|
0.21 %
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
0.08 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.29 %
|
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
|
0.23 %
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
0.22 %
|
Common Stocks
|
0.19 %
|
Preferred Stocks
|
Industrials
|
0.09 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.09 %
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
Currency Instruments
|
0.08 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.08 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.28 %
|
EM Government Agencies
|
-0.89 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Cash
|
1.69 %
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
1.14 %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.88 %
|
Derivative Offsets
|
Futures Offsets
|
-3.23 %
|
Swap Offsets
|
-13.06 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-16.29 %
|
TOTAL
|
100.00 %
|
Country Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
68.04 %
|
United Kingdom
|
3.37 %
|
Canada
|
2.43 %
|
France
|
2.31 %
|
Brazil
|
1.48 %
|
Colombia
|
1.38 %
|
Germany
|
1.37 %
|
Mexico
|
1.35 %
|
Spain
|
1.22 %
|
Italy
|
1.18 %
|
India
|
1.04 %
|
Luxembourg
|
0.97 %
|
Dominican Republic
|
0.85 %
|
South Africa
|
0.85 %
|
Israel
|
0.81 %
|
Chile
|
0.78 %
|
Australia
|
0.69 %
|
China
|
0.61 %
|
Peru
|
0.58 %
|
Nigeria
|
0.57 %
|
Netherlands
|
0.56 %
|
Hong Kong
|
0.53 %
|
Macau
|
0.52 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.44 %
|
Kazakhstan
|
0.36 %
|
Turkey
|
0.36 %
|
Indonesia
|
0.34 %
|
Angola
|
0.32 %
|
Finland
|
0.32 %
|
Switzerland
|
0.31 %
|
Ireland
|
0.30 %
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
0.29 %
|
Egypt
|
0.24 %
|
Norway
|
0.21 %
|
Slovenia
|
0.20 %
|
Panama
|
0.19 %
|
Romania
|
0.18 %
|
Zambia
|
0.17 %
|
El Salvador
|
0.16 %
|
Azerbaijan
|
0.11 %
|
Guatemala
|
0.11 %
|
Ukraine
|
0.11 %
|
Ecuador
|
0.08 %
|
Malaysia
|
0.08 %
|
Cayman Islands
|
0.07 %
|
Japan
|
0.07 %
|
Argentina
|
0.05 %
|
Jamaica
|
0.05 %
|
Austria
|
0.04 %
|
Czech Republic
|
0.04 %
|
Kuwait
|
0.04 %
|
Morocco
|
0.04 %
|
Serbia
|
0.03 %
|
Uzbekistan
|
0.03 %
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
0.02 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
1.15 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
US Dollar
|
100.18 %
|
Canadian Dollar
|
0.18 %
|
Pound Sterling
|
0.11 %
|
Dominican Peso
|
0.07 %
|
Norwegian Krone
|
0.02 %
|
Brazilian Real
|
0.01 %
|
Indonesian Rupiah
|
0.01 %
|
Swedish Krona
|
0.01 %
|
South African Rand
|
0.01 %
|
Czech Koruna
|
-0.01 %
|
South Korean Won
|
-0.01 %
|
Colombian Peso
|
-0.11 %
|
Euro
|
-0.47 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Rating
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
1.13 %
|
AA
|
0.20 %
|
A
|
1.24 %
|
BBB
|
15.57 %
|
BB
|
44.23 %
|
B
|
23.14 %
|
CCC
|
8.34 %
|
CC
|
0.20 %
|
C
|
0.03 %
|
Not Rated
|
2.53 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
1.19 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.29 %
|
N/A
|
2.49 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
7.81 %
|
1 To 5 Years
|
65.75 %
|
5 To 10 Years
|
21.73 %
|
10 To 20 Years
|
2.77 %
|
20 To 30 Years
|
0.96 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
0.79 %
|
Other
|
0.19 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
Average Coupon:
|
7.36 %
|
Average Bond Price:
|
95.99
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:*
|
14.18 %
|
Preferred Stock:
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00 %
|
VRDP Shares:
|
0.00 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
14.18 %
|
Average Maturity:
|
4.51 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
3.05 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$978.32 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
$11.35
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
1,218
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
45.00 %
|
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
|
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
|
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
