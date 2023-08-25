ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS
25 Aug, 2023, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2023 were $915,000,977 as compared with $910,948,934 on March 31, 2023 and $903,758,607 on June 30, 2022. On June 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.61 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
June 30, 2022
|
Total Net Assets
|
$915,000,977
|
$910,948,934
|
$903,758,607
|
NAV Per Share
|
$10.61
|
$10.56
|
$10.48
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,636,088 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $5,360,086 or $0.06 per share for the same period.
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2023
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2022
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$15,636,088
|
$15,351,951
|
$14,144,937
|
Per Share
|
$0.18
|
$0.18
|
$0.16
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$5,360,086
|
$12,145,084
|
$(130,128,069)
|
Per Share
|
$0.06
|
$0.13
|
$(1.51)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
