ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2023 were $915,000,977 as compared with $910,948,934 on  March 31, 2023 and $903,758,607 on June 30, 2022. On June 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.61 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022




Total Net Assets

$915,000,977

$910,948,934

$903,758,607

NAV Per Share

$10.61

$10.56

$10.48

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,636,088 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $5,360,086 or $0.06 per share for the same period.

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2023

 

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2022

 




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$15,636,088

 

$15,351,951

 

$14,144,937

 

Per Share

$0.18

 

$0.18

 

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$5,360,086

 

$12,145,084

 

$(130,128,069)

 

Per Share

$0.06

$0.13

$(1.51)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

