

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017







Total Net Assets $1,169,160,724 $1,201,448,629 $1,195,919,633 NAV Per Share $13.56 $13.93 $13.87 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2018 through March 31, 2018, total net investment income was $19,765,438 or $0.23 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(33,970,979) or $(0.39) per share for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2017 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2017







Total Net Investment Income $19,765,438 $18,073,151 $17,806,745 Per Share $0.23 $0.21 $0.21







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $(33,970,979) $(10,867,037) $28,193,845 Per Share $(0.39) $(0.13) $0.33

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-300655166.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

