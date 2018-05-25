AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2018 were $1,169,160,724, as compared with $1,201,448,629 on December 31, 2017 and $1,195,919,633 on March 31, 2017. On March 31, 2018, the net asset value per share was $13.56 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017




Total Net Assets

$1,169,160,724

$1,201,448,629

$1,195,919,633

NAV Per Share

$13.56

$13.93

$13.87

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2018 through March 31, 2018, total net investment income was $19,765,438 or $0.23 per share.  The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(33,970,979) or $(0.39) per share for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2018

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2017

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2017




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$19,765,438

$18,073,151

$17,806,745

Per Share

$0.23

$0.21

$0.21




Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(33,970,979)

$(10,867,037)

$28,193,845

Per Share

$(0.39)

$(0.13)

$0.33

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

