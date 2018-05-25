NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2018 were $1,169,160,724, as compared with $1,201,448,629 on December 31, 2017 and $1,195,919,633 on March 31, 2017. On March 31, 2018, the net asset value per share was $13.56 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
Total Net Assets
|
$1,169,160,724
|
$1,201,448,629
|
$1,195,919,633
|
NAV Per Share
|
$13.56
|
$13.93
|
$13.87
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2018 through March 31, 2018, total net investment income was $19,765,438 or $0.23 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(33,970,979) or $(0.39) per share for the same period.
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2018
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2017
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2017
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$19,765,438
|
$18,073,151
|
$17,806,745
|
Per Share
|
$0.23
|
$0.21
|
$0.21
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$(33,970,979)
|
$(10,867,037)
|
$28,193,845
|
Per Share
|
$(0.39)
|
$(0.13)
|
$0.33
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-300655166.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
