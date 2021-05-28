AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2021 were $1,102,272,659 as compared with $1,120,473,231 on December 31, 2020 and $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020. On March 31, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.78 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020







Total Net Assets $1,102,272,659 $1,120,473,231 $926,184,406 NAV Per Share $12.78 $12.99 $10.74 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, total net investment income was $13,402,171 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(14,658,612) or $(0.17) per share for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2020







Total Net Investment Income $13,402,171 $11,900,996 $12,878,676 Per Share $0.15 $0.14 $0.15







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $(14,658,896) $77,583,147 $(223,349,437) Per Share $(0.17) $0.90 $(2.59)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

