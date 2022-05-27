ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS
May 27, 2022, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2022 were $1,036,685,870 as compared with $1,107,356,837 on December 31, 2021 and $1,102,272,659 on March 31, 2021. On March 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $12.02 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
Total Net Assets
|
$1,036,685,870
|
$1,107,356,837
|
$1,102,272,659
|
NAV Per Share
|
$12.02
|
$12.84
|
$12.78
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022, total net investment income was $15,242,349 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(68,969,183) or $(0.80) per share for the same period.
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2022
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2021
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2021
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$15,242,349
|
$11,229,751
|
$13,402,171
|
Per Share
|
$0.18
|
$0.13
|
$0.15
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Loss
|
$(68,969,183)
|
$(6,488,352)
|
$(14,658,896)
|
Per Share
|
$(0.80)
|
$(0.08)
|
$(0.17)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
