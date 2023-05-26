ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2023 were $910,948,934 as compared with $894,747,987 on December 31, 2022 and $1,036,685,870 on March 31, 2022. On March 31, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.56 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022







Total Net Assets $910,948,934 $894,747,987 $1,036,685,870 NAV Per Share $10.56 $10.38 $12.02 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023, total net investment income was $15,351,951 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,145,084 or $0.13 per share for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022







Total Net Investment Income $ 15,351,951 $15,507,694 $15,242,349 Per Share $0.18 $0.18 $0.18







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $ 12,145,084 $38,043,228 $(68,969,183) Per Share $0.13 $0.44 $(0.80)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.