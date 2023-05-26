ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS
26 May, 2023, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2023 were $910,948,934 as compared with $894,747,987 on December 31, 2022 and $1,036,685,870 on March 31, 2022. On March 31, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.56 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
March 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
Total Net Assets
|
$910,948,934
|
$894,747,987
|
$1,036,685,870
|
NAV Per Share
|
$10.56
|
$10.38
|
$12.02
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023, total net investment income was $15,351,951 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,145,084 or $0.13 per share for the same period.
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2023
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2022
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2022
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$ 15,351,951
|
$15,507,694
|
$15,242,349
|
Per Share
|
$0.18
|
$0.18
|
$0.18
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$ 12,145,084
|
$38,043,228
|
$(68,969,183)
|
Per Share
|
$0.13
|
$0.44
|
$(0.80)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
