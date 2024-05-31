ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS
May 31, 2024, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2024 were $966,421,294 as compared with $962,968,159 on December 31, 2023 and $910,948,934 on March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.21 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Total Net Assets
|
$966,421,294
|
$962,968,159
|
$910,948,934
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.21
|
$11.17
|
$10.56
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024, total net investment income was 17,708,394 or $0.21 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was 2,688,872 or $0.04 per share for the same period.
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2023
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2023
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$17,708,394
|
$15,991,192
|
$ 15,351,951
|
Per Share
|
$0.21
|
$0.19
|
$0.18
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain
|
$2,688,872
|
$58,030,384
|
$ 12,145,084
|
Per Share
|
$0.04
|
$0.67
|
$0.13
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
