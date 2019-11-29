AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings
Nov 29, 2019, 13:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2019 were $1,135,169,486 as compared with $1,135,779,375 on June 30, 2019 and $1,143,775,887 on September 30, 2018. On September 30, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.16 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
Total Net Assets
|
$1,135,169,486
|
$1,135,779,375
|
$1,143,775,887
|
NAV Per Share
|
$13.16
|
$13.17
|
$13.26
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, total net investment income was $14,170,249 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $2,157,697 or $0.03 per share for the same period.
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2019
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2019
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2018
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$14,170,249
|
$15,376,628
|
$16,125,662
|
Per Share
|
$0.16
|
$0.18
|
$0.19
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$2,157,697
|
$20,756,451
|
$4,214,714
|
Per Share
|
$0.03
|
$0.24
|
$0.04
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
