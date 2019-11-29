AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Nov 29, 2019, 13:40 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2019 were $1,135,169,486 as compared with $1,135,779,375 on June 30, 2019 and $1,143,775,887 on September 30, 2018. On September 30, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.16 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018




Total Net Assets

$1,135,169,486

$1,135,779,375

$1,143,775,887

NAV Per Share

$13.16

$13.17

$13.26

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, total net investment income was $14,170,249 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $2,157,697 or $0.03 per share for the same period.

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2019

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2019

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2018




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$14,170,249

$15,376,628

$16,125,662

Per Share

$0.16

$0.18

$0.19




Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$2,157,697

$20,756,451

$4,214,714

Per Share

$0.03

$0.24

$0.04

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

