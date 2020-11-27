AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2020 were $1,047,933,220 as compared with $1,013,148,125 on June 30, 2020 and $1,135,169,486 on September 30, 2019. On September 30, 2020, the net asset value per share was $12.15 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019







Total Net Assets $1,047,933,220 $1,013,148,125 $1,135,169,486 NAV Per Share $12.15 $11.75 $13.16 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, total net investment income was $13,182,392 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $38,546,836 or $0.45 per share for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019







Total Net Investment Income $13,182,392 $12,695,526 $14,170,249 Per Share $0.15 $0.15 $0.16







Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $38,546,836 $91,212,323 $2,157,697 Per Share $0.45 $1.06 $0.03

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

