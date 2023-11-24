ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
24 Nov, 2023, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2023 were $907,692,915 as compared with $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023 and $872,213,880 on September 30, 2022. On September 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.53 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
September 30, 2022
|
Total Net Assets
|
$907,692,915
|
$915,000,977
|
$872,213,880
|
NAV Per Share
|
$10.53
|
$10.61
|
$10.12
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,124,939 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(5,488,870) or $(0.06) per share for the same period.
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2023
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2022
|
Total Net Investment
|
$15,124,939
|
$15,636,088
|
$14,430,202
|
Income
Per Share
|
$0.18
|
$0.18
|
$0.17
|
Total Net Realized/
|
$(5,488,870)
|
$5,360,086
|
$(29,030,797)
|
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
Per Share
|
$(0.06)
|
$0.06
|
$(0.33)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
