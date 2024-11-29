ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2024 were $989,257,215 as compared with $956,898,954 on June 30, 2024 and $907,692,915 on September 30, 2023. On September 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.47 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023







Total Net Assets $989,257,215 $956,898,954 $907,692,915 NAV Per Share $11.47 $11.10 $10.53 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024, total net investment income was $16,366,635 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $32,935,757 or $0.38 per share for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023







Total Net Investment Income $16,366,635 $15,871,344 $ 15,124,939 Per Share $0.19 $0.18 $0.18 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $32,935,757 $(8,449,552) $ (5,488,870) Per Share $0.38 $(0.10) $(0.06)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

