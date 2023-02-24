ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Feb 24, 2023, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2022 were $894,747,987 as compared with $872,213,880 on  September 30, 2022 and $1,107,356,837 on December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.38 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding. 

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021




Total Net Assets

$894,747,987

$872,213,880

$1,107,356,837

NAV Per Share

$10.38

$10.12

$12.84

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, total net investment income was $15,507,694 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $38,043,228 or $0.44 per share for the same period.

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2022

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2022

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2021




Total Net Investment Income                                         

$15,507,694

$14,430,202

$11,229,751

Per Share

$0.18

$0.17

$0.13

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$38,043,228

$(29,030,797)

$(6,488,352)

Per Share

$0.44

$(0.33)

$(0.08)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

