ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS
Feb 24, 2023, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2022 were $894,747,987 as compared with $872,213,880 on September 30, 2022 and $1,107,356,837 on December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.38 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
December 31, 2022
|
September 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Total Net Assets
|
$894,747,987
|
$872,213,880
|
$1,107,356,837
|
NAV Per Share
|
$10.38
|
$10.12
|
$12.84
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, total net investment income was $15,507,694 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $38,043,228 or $0.44 per share for the same period.
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2022
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2022
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2021
|
Total Net Investment Income
|
$15,507,694
|
$14,430,202
|
$11,229,751
|
Per Share
|
$0.18
|
$0.17
|
$0.13
|
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$38,043,228
|
$(29,030,797)
|
$(6,488,352)
|
Per Share
|
$0.44
|
$(0.33)
|
$(0.08)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article