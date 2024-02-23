ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2023 were $962,968,159 as compared with $907,692,915 on September 30, 2023 and $894,747,987 on December 31, 2022. On December

31, 2023, the net asset value per share was $11.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022







Total Net Assets $962,968,159 $907,692,915 $894,747,987 NAV Per Share $11.17 $10.53 $10.38 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, total net investment income was $15,991,192 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $58,030,384

or $0.67 per share for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022







Total Net Investment Income $15,991,192 $15,124,939 $15,507,694 Per Share $0.19 $0.18 $0.18 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $58,030,384 $(5,488,870) $38,043,228 Per Share $0.67 $(0.06) $0.44

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.