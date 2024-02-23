ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS
23 Feb, 2024, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2023 were $962,968,159 as compared with $907,692,915 on September 30, 2023 and $894,747,987 on December 31, 2022. On December
31, 2023, the net asset value per share was $11.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Total Net Assets
|
$962,968,159
|
$907,692,915
|
$894,747,987
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.17
|
$10.53
|
$10.38
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, total net investment income was $15,991,192 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $58,030,384
or $0.67 per share for the same period.
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2023
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2023
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2022
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$15,991,192
|
$15,124,939
|
$15,507,694
|
Per Share
|
$0.19
|
$0.18
|
$0.18
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$58,030,384
|
$(5,488,870)
|
$38,043,228
|
Per Share
|
$0.67
|
$(0.06)
|
$0.44
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
