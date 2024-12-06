ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Dec 06, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a closed‑end management investment company, declared on this date, December 6, 2024, a one-time special income distribution of $0.0156 per share of Common Stock. The total distribution of $0.0156 is payable on January 17, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2024. Ex‑date will be December 19, 2024.

The distribution, which is deemed to be received by shareholders in 2024 for federal income tax purposes, represents a one-time special income distribution of $0.0156 so as to enable the Fund to comply with the Internal Revenue Code's minimum distribution requirements for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

