AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.78 % 2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.76 % 3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.76 % 4) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.72 % 5) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.68 % 6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.68 % 7) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.60 % 8) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.59 % 9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50

1.52 % 10) Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority Series 2022 5.75%, 12/31/62

1.43 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.19 % Airport

9.90 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.85 % Toll Roads/Transit

6.29 % Higher Education - Private

2.96 % Tobacco Securitization

2.95 % Electric Utility

2.73 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.70 % Prepay Energy

2.41 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.32 % Port

0.87 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 % Water & Sewer

0.40 % Senior Living

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

61.33 % Tax Supported



Special Tax

9.71 % Local G.O.

9.61 % State G.O.

5.36 % State Lease

1.22 % SUBTOTAL

25.90 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

5.84 % SUBTOTAL

5.84 % Prerefunded/ETM

4.34 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.61 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.50 % SUBTOTAL

0.50 % Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family

0.48 % SUBTOTAL

0.48 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.69 % New Jersey

8.07 % Pennsylvania

7.52 % Wisconsin

6.12 % Florida

5.50 % California

5.16 % Michigan

5.13 % New York

5.09 % Texas

5.03 % South Carolina

3.11 % North Carolina

2.38 % Virginia

2.35 % Ohio

2.26 % Arizona

1.96 % Alabama

1.94 % Georgia

1.80 % Minnesota

1.70 % Maryland

1.55 % Oklahoma

1.52 % New Hampshire

1.48 % Connecticut

1.44 % Nevada

1.43 % Colorado

1.28 % Utah

1.23 % Iowa

1.02 % Nebraska

0.89 % Kansas

0.87 % Hawaii

0.80 % West Virginia

0.68 % Washington

0.51 % Louisiana

0.49 % Indiana

0.48 % Arkansas

0.35 % Oregon

0.21 % District of Columbia

0.18 % Massachusetts

0.13 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Kentucky

0.03 % Other

6.32 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

2.89 % AA

28.95 % A

33.14 % BBB

19.83 % BB

2.45 % B

0.98 % D

0.22 % Not Rated

0.33 % Pre-refunded Bonds

4.34 % Short Term Investments

6.87 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

9.25 % 1 To 5 Years

5.21 % 5 To 10 Years

8.20 % 10 To 20 Years

26.36 % 20 To 30 Years

39.03 % More than 30 Years

11.95 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.69 % Average Coupon:

4.20 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

39.82 % Total Fund Leverage:

39.82%* Average Maturity:

9.19 Years Effective Duration:

6.58 Years Total Net Assets:

$355.62 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.37 Total Number of Holdings:

184 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.82% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.