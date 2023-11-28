AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
28 Nov, 2023, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2023.
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46
|
2.79 %
|
2) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53
|
2.03 %
|
3) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48
|
1.89 %
|
4) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53
|
1.88 %
|
5) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53
|
1.78 %
|
6) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29
|
1.75 %
|
7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
|
1.74 %
|
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
|
1.73 %
|
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46
|
1.64 %
|
10) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47
|
1.60 %
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
14.52 %
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
7.61 %
|
Airport
|
7.41 %
|
Prepay Energy
|
5.75 %
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
4.82 %
|
Higher Education - Private
|
3.29 %
|
Electric Utility
|
3.24 %
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
2.81 %
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
2.09 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
1.75 %
|
Port
|
0.86 %
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
0.56 %
|
Water & Sewer
|
0.42 %
|
Senior Living
|
0.23 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
55.36 %
|
Tax Supported
|
Local G.O.
|
18.07 %
|
State G.O.
|
7.93 %
|
Special Tax
|
7.68 %
|
State Lease
|
0.61 %
|
Assessment District
|
0.18 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
34.47 %
|
Insured/Guaranteed
|
Guaranteed
|
4.38 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.38 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
2.24 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
1.81 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.81 %
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
1.74 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Texas
|
10.17 %
|
Illinois
|
10.08 %
|
New York
|
7.09 %
|
California
|
6.92 %
|
Michigan
|
6.77 %
|
Florida
|
5.89 %
|
Wisconsin
|
5.62 %
|
New Jersey
|
5.15 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
4.94 %
|
South Carolina
|
3.20 %
|
Louisiana
|
3.00 %
|
Massachusetts
|
2.85 %
|
Arizona
|
2.44 %
|
Georgia
|
2.33 %
|
New Hampshire
|
2.05 %
|
Washington
|
1.91 %
|
Ohio
|
1.90 %
|
Nebraska
|
1.67 %
|
Minnesota
|
1.58 %
|
Oklahoma
|
1.55 %
|
North Carolina
|
1.53 %
|
Nevada
|
1.47 %
|
Virginia
|
1.39 %
|
Colorado
|
1.37 %
|
Utah
|
1.25 %
|
Iowa
|
0.98 %
|
West Virginia
|
0.68 %
|
Indiana
|
0.45 %
|
Maryland
|
0.39 %
|
Arkansas
|
0.36 %
|
North Dakota
|
0.35 %
|
Oregon
|
0.19 %
|
Connecticut
|
0.18 %
|
Alabama
|
0.16 %
|
South Dakota
|
0.13 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.10 %
|
Tennessee
|
0.07 %
|
Kentucky
|
0.03 %
|
Other
|
1.81 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
7.89 %
|
AA
|
32.41 %
|
A
|
32.67 %
|
BBB
|
18.17 %
|
BB
|
3.59 %
|
B
|
0.57 %
|
CCC
|
0.12 %
|
D
|
0.24 %
|
Not Rated
|
0.79 %
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
1.74 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
1.81 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
3.49 %
|
1 To 5 Years
|
1.33 %
|
5 To 10 Years
|
9.97 %
|
10 To 20 Years
|
22.45 %
|
20 To 30 Years
|
49.89 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
12.87 %
|
Other
|
0.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
13.71 %
|
Average Coupon:
|
4.47 %
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.00 %
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
43.25 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
43.25%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
16.99 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
10.54 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$311.65 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$10.84
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
176
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
18.00 %
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 43.25%
|
in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of
|
certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,
|
reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included
|
in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
|
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
