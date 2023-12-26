AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2023.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.71 % 2) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.17 % 3) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.91 % 4) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.88 % 5) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.86 % 6) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.76 % 7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.76 % 8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.73 % 9) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.68 % 10) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

14.76 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.60 % Prepay Energy

5.69 % Airport

5.35 % Toll Roads/Transit

4.27 % Higher Education - Private

3.42 % Electric Utility

3.24 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.83 % Tobacco Securitization

2.04 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.76 % Port

0.88 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 % Water & Sewer

0.40 % Senior Living

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

53.00 % Tax Supported



Local G.O.

18.06 % Special Tax

7.67 % State G.O.

7.66 % State Lease

0.59 % Assessment District

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

34.16 % Prerefunded/ETM

4.55 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

4.54 % SUBTOTAL

4.54 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

2.23 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

1.52 % SUBTOTAL

1.52 % Total

State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

10.10 % Texas

10.02 % New York

7.06 % California

6.91 % Michigan

6.26 % Florida

6.01 % Wisconsin

5.88 % Pennsylvania

4.94 % New Jersey

4.93 % Massachusetts

3.79 % South Carolina

3.11 % Louisiana

2.91 % Arizona

2.42 % Georgia

2.31 % New Hampshire

2.07 % Washington

2.07 % Ohio

1.92 % Minnesota

1.64 % Nebraska

1.63 % Nevada

1.55 % Oklahoma

1.53 % North Carolina

1.49 % Virginia

1.42 % Colorado

1.28 % Utah

1.23 % Iowa

1.00 % West Virginia

0.68 % Indiana

0.49 % Maryland

0.37 % North Dakota

0.36 % Arkansas

0.35 % Oregon

0.21 % Connecticut

0.18 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Alabama

0.06 % Other

1.52 % Total Investments

Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

7.94 % AA

31.63 % A

31.06 % BBB

17.88 % BB

3.84 % B

0.41 % CCC

0.17 % D

0.23 % Not Rated

0.77 % Pre-refunded Bonds

4.55 % Short Term Investments

1.52 % Total

Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

6.00 % 1 To 5 Years

2.17 % 5 To 10 Years

6.24 % 10 To 20 Years

20.68 % 20 To 30 Years

51.50 % More than 30 Years

13.41 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

13.25 % Average Coupon:

4.47 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

40.10 % Total Fund Leverage:

40.10%* Average Maturity:

10.76 Years Effective Duration:

7.52 Years Total Net Assets:

$353.93 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.31 Total Number of Holdings:

175 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.10% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.