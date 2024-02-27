AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2023-A 5.00%, 02/15/53

2.70 % 2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.66 % 3) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.13 % 4) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.93 % 5) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.86 % 6) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.82 % 7) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.80 % 8) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.71 % 9) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.69 % 10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.65 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

13.44 % Prepay Energy

6.39 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

6.01 % Airport

5.17 % Toll Roads/Transit

4.22 % Higher Education - Private

3.36 % Electric Utility

3.14 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.76 % Tobacco Securitization

1.99 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.69 % Port

1.40 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.51 % Water & Sewer

0.39 % Senior Living

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

50.70 % Tax Supported



Local G.O.

17.46 % State G.O.

7.42 % Special Tax

6.84 % State Lease

0.57 % Assessment District

0.17 % SUBTOTAL

32.46 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

10.67 % SUBTOTAL

10.67 % Prerefunded/ETM

3.62 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

2.16 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.39 % SUBTOTAL

0.39 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Texas

15.64 % Illinois

9.84 % California

6.31 % New York

6.10 % Michigan

6.00 % Florida

5.86 % Wisconsin

5.19 % Pennsylvania

4.81 % New Jersey

4.74 % Massachusetts

3.66 % South Carolina

2.99 % Louisiana

2.85 % Colorado

2.26 % Georgia

2.24 % New Hampshire

2.02 % Arizona

1.92 % Ohio

1.87 % Washington

1.87 % Minnesota

1.60 % Nebraska

1.58 % Nevada

1.50 % Oklahoma

1.46 % Virginia

1.39 % Utah

1.19 % Iowa

1.02 % North Carolina

0.75 % West Virginia

0.66 % Indiana

0.49 % North Dakota

0.42 % Maryland

0.36 % Arkansas

0.33 % Oregon

0.21 % Connecticut

0.18 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Other

0.39 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

13.96 % AA

30.28 % A

29.16 % BBB

17.52 % BB

3.86 % B

0.13 % CCC

0.10 % D

0.22 % Not Rated

0.76 % Pre-refunded Bonds

3.62 % Short Term Investments

0.39 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

3.37 % 1 To 5 Years

2.08 % 5 To 10 Years

6.31 % 10 To 20 Years

21.20 % 20 To 30 Years

53.70 % More than 30 Years

13.34 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

12.02 % Average Coupon:

4.59 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

2.39 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

38.34 % Total Fund Leverage:

40.73%* Average Maturity:

10.49 Years Effective Duration:

7.73 Years Total Net Assets:

$364.47 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.68 Total Number of Holdings:

173 Portfolio Turnover:

55.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 38.34% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 2.39% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

