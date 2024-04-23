AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2023-A 5.00%, 02/15/53

2.77 % 2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.71 % 3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.45 % 4) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.17 % 5) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.94 % 6) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38

1.89 % 7) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.88 % 8) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.87 % 9) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.83 % 10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.74 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

13.64 % Prepay Energy

7.39 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

6.18 % Airport

5.34 % Higher Education - Private

3.50 % Electric Utility

3.24 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.86 % Toll Roads/Transit

2.60 % Tobacco Securitization

1.92 % Port

1.48 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.34 % Water & Sewer

0.58 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 % Senior Living

0.24 % SUBTOTAL

50.84 % Tax Supported



Local G.O.

15.89 % State G.O.

7.59 % Special Tax

6.93 % State Lease

0.59 % Assessment District

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

31.18 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

13.31 % SUBTOTAL

13.31 % Prerefunded/ETM

2.46 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.24 % Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family

0.97 % SUBTOTAL

0.97 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Texas

16.57 % Illinois

10.12 % New York

6.21 % Michigan

5.95 % Florida

5.60 % California

5.53 % Wisconsin

5.42 % New Jersey

4.90 % Pennsylvania

4.41 % Massachusetts

3.73 % South Carolina

3.09 % Louisiana

2.91 % Georgia

2.31 % New Hampshire

2.06 % Colorado

2.02 % Arizona

1.98 % Ohio

1.93 % Washington

1.92 % Minnesota

1.64 % Nebraska

1.63 % Nevada

1.54 % Oklahoma

1.52 % Utah

1.23 % Iowa

0.90 % Virginia

0.88 % North Carolina

0.77 % West Virginia

0.68 % Indiana

0.49 % North Dakota

0.43 % Maryland

0.38 % Arkansas

0.34 % Oregon

0.22 % Connecticut

0.19 % Alaska

0.18 % South Dakota

0.14 % Puerto Rico

0.11 % Tennessee

0.07 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

16.67 % AA

29.49 % A

29.16 % BBB

17.34 % BB

3.63 % B

0.13 % CCC

0.11 % D

0.22 % Not Rated

0.79 % Pre-refunded Bonds

2.46 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

1.80 % 1 To 5 Years

2.15 % 5 To 10 Years

6.11 % 10 To 20 Years

21.72 % 20 To 30 Years

56.77 % More than 30 Years

11.45 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

11.52 % Average Coupon:

4.53 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

39.64 % Total Fund Leverage:

39.64%* Average Maturity:

11.04 Years Effective Duration:

8.12 Years Total Net Assets:

$360.43 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.54 Total Number of Holdings:

167 Portfolio Turnover:

55.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.64% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds