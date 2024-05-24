AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
May 24, 2024, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2024.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2023-A 5.00%, 02/15/53
|
2.75 %
|
2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46
|
2.72 %
|
3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54
|
2.43 %
|
4) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53
|
2.16 %
|
5) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54
|
1.93 %
|
6) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53
|
1.88 %
|
7) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38
|
1.88 %
|
8) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48
|
1.86 %
|
9) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53
|
1.84 %
|
10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
|
1.75 %
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
13.67 %
|
Prepay Energy
|
7.37 %
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
6.20 %
|
Airport
|
5.35 %
|
Electric Utility
|
3.12 %
|
Higher Education - Private
|
2.99 %
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
2.92 %
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
2.81 %
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
1.92 %
|
Port
|
1.45 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
1.33 %
|
Water & Sewer
|
1.13 %
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
0.53 %
|
Senior Living
|
0.24 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
51.03 %
|
Tax Supported
|
Local G.O.
|
15.86 %
|
State G.O.
|
7.61 %
|
Special Tax
|
6.82 %
|
State Lease
|
0.59 %
|
Assessment District
|
0.18 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
31.06 %
|
Insured/Guaranteed
|
Guaranteed
|
13.25 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
13.25 %
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
2.32 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
1.24 %
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
0.97 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.97 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.13 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.13 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Texas
|
16.28 %
|
Illinois
|
10.12 %
|
New York
|
6.24 %
|
Michigan
|
6.01 %
|
Florida
|
5.72 %
|
California
|
5.50 %
|
New Jersey
|
4.95 %
|
Wisconsin
|
4.89 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
4.42 %
|
Massachusetts
|
3.75 %
|
South Carolina
|
3.10 %
|
Louisiana
|
2.92 %
|
Georgia
|
2.21 %
|
New Hampshire
|
2.05 %
|
Colorado
|
2.00 %
|
Arizona
|
1.97 %
|
Ohio
|
1.93 %
|
Washington
|
1.91 %
|
Minnesota
|
1.66 %
|
Nebraska
|
1.64 %
|
Oklahoma
|
1.53 %
|
Nevada
|
1.52 %
|
Utah
|
1.24 %
|
Iowa
|
0.90 %
|
Virginia
|
0.88 %
|
North Carolina
|
0.77 %
|
West Virginia
|
0.68 %
|
Alabama
|
0.55 %
|
Indiana
|
0.48 %
|
North Dakota
|
0.43 %
|
Maryland
|
0.38 %
|
Arkansas
|
0.35 %
|
Oregon
|
0.22 %
|
Connecticut
|
0.19 %
|
Alaska
|
0.18 %
|
South Dakota
|
0.13 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.10 %
|
Tennessee
|
0.07 %
|
Other
|
0.13 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
16.63 %
|
AA
|
29.84 %
|
A
|
29.48 %
|
BBB
|
17.37 %
|
BB
|
2.79 %
|
B
|
0.31 %
|
CCC
|
0.11 %
|
D
|
0.23 %
|
Not Rated
|
0.79 %
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
2.32 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
0.13 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
1.78 %
|
1 To 5 Years
|
2.16 %
|
5 To 10 Years
|
6.15 %
|
10 To 20 Years
|
21.74 %
|
20 To 30 Years
|
56.89 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
11.28 %
|
Other
|
0.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
11.40 %
|
Average Coupon:
|
4.52 %
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.36 %
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
40.25 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
40.61%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
12.08 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
8.28 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$350.58 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$12.20
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
167
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
55.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.25% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.36% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
