AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

May 24, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2024. 

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2023-A 5.00%, 02/15/53

2.75 %

2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.72 %

3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.43 %

4) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.16 %

5) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.93 %

6) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.88 %

7) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38

1.88 %

8) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.86 %

9) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.84 %

10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.75 %

Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

13.67 %

Prepay Energy

7.37 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

6.20 %

Airport

5.35 %

Electric Utility

3.12 %

Higher Education - Private

2.99 %

Toll Roads/Transit

2.92 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.81 %

Tobacco Securitization

1.92 %

Port

1.45 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.33 %

Water & Sewer

1.13 %

Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 %

Senior Living

0.24 %

SUBTOTAL

51.03 %

Tax Supported

Local G.O.

15.86 %

State G.O.

7.61 %

Special Tax

6.82 %

State Lease

0.59 %

Assessment District

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

31.06 %

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

13.25 %

SUBTOTAL

13.25 %

Prerefunded/ETM

2.32 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.24 %

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.97 %

SUBTOTAL

0.97 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.13 %

SUBTOTAL

0.13 %

Total

100.00 %

State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Texas

16.28 %

Illinois

10.12 %

New York

6.24 %

Michigan

6.01 %

Florida

5.72 %

California

5.50 %

New Jersey

4.95 %

Wisconsin

4.89 %

Pennsylvania

4.42 %

Massachusetts

3.75 %

South Carolina

3.10 %

Louisiana

2.92 %

Georgia

2.21 %

New Hampshire

2.05 %

Colorado

2.00 %

Arizona

1.97 %

Ohio

1.93 %

Washington

1.91 %

Minnesota

1.66 %

Nebraska

1.64 %

Oklahoma

1.53 %

Nevada

1.52 %

Utah

1.24 %

Iowa

0.90 %

Virginia

0.88 %

North Carolina

0.77 %

West Virginia

0.68 %

Alabama

0.55 %

Indiana

0.48 %

North Dakota

0.43 %

Maryland

0.38 %

Arkansas

0.35 %

Oregon

0.22 %

Connecticut

0.19 %

Alaska

0.18 %

South Dakota

0.13 %

Puerto Rico

0.10 %

Tennessee

0.07 %

Other

0.13 %

Total Investments

100.00 %

Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

16.63 %

AA

29.84 %

A

29.48 %

BBB

17.37 %

BB

2.79 %

B

0.31 %

CCC

0.11 %

D

0.23 %

Not Rated

0.79 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

2.32 %

Short Term Investments

0.13 %

Total

100.00 %

Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

1.78 %

1 To 5 Years

2.16 %

5 To 10 Years

6.15 %

10 To 20 Years

21.74 %

20 To 30 Years

56.89 %

More than 30 Years

11.28 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %

Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

11.40 %

Average Coupon:

4.52 %

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.36 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

40.25 %

Total Fund Leverage:

               40.61%*

Average Maturity:

          12.08 Years

Effective Duration:

           8.28 Years

Total Net Assets:

  $350.58 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.20

Total Number of Holdings:

167

Portfolio Turnover:

55.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.25% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.36% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

