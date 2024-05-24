AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2024.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2023-A 5.00%, 02/15/53

2.75 % 2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.72 % 3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.43 % 4) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.16 % 5) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.93 % 6) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.88 % 7) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38

1.88 % 8) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.86 % 9) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.84 % 10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.75 %

Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

13.67 % Prepay Energy

7.37 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

6.20 % Airport

5.35 % Electric Utility

3.12 % Higher Education - Private

2.99 % Toll Roads/Transit

2.92 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.81 % Tobacco Securitization

1.92 % Port

1.45 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.33 % Water & Sewer

1.13 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 % Senior Living

0.24 % SUBTOTAL

51.03 % Tax Supported



Local G.O.

15.86 % State G.O.

7.61 % Special Tax

6.82 % State Lease

0.59 % Assessment District

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

31.06 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

13.25 % SUBTOTAL

13.25 % Prerefunded/ETM

2.32 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.24 % Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family

0.97 % SUBTOTAL

0.97 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.13 % SUBTOTAL

0.13 % Total

100.00 %

State Breakdown

Portfolio % Texas

16.28 % Illinois

10.12 % New York

6.24 % Michigan

6.01 % Florida

5.72 % California

5.50 % New Jersey

4.95 % Wisconsin

4.89 % Pennsylvania

4.42 % Massachusetts

3.75 % South Carolina

3.10 % Louisiana

2.92 % Georgia

2.21 % New Hampshire

2.05 % Colorado

2.00 % Arizona

1.97 % Ohio

1.93 % Washington

1.91 % Minnesota

1.66 % Nebraska

1.64 % Oklahoma

1.53 % Nevada

1.52 % Utah

1.24 % Iowa

0.90 % Virginia

0.88 % North Carolina

0.77 % West Virginia

0.68 % Alabama

0.55 % Indiana

0.48 % North Dakota

0.43 % Maryland

0.38 % Arkansas

0.35 % Oregon

0.22 % Connecticut

0.19 % Alaska

0.18 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Other

0.13 % Total Investments

100.00 %

Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

16.63 % AA

29.84 % A

29.48 % BBB

17.37 % BB

2.79 % B

0.31 % CCC

0.11 % D

0.23 % Not Rated

0.79 % Pre-refunded Bonds

2.32 % Short Term Investments

0.13 % Total

100.00 %

Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

1.78 % 1 To 5 Years

2.16 % 5 To 10 Years

6.15 % 10 To 20 Years

21.74 % 20 To 30 Years

56.89 % More than 30 Years

11.28 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %

Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

11.40 % Average Coupon:

4.52 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.36 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

40.25 % Total Fund Leverage:

40.61%* Average Maturity:

12.08 Years Effective Duration:

8.28 Years Total Net Assets:

$350.58 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.20 Total Number of Holdings:

167 Portfolio Turnover:

55.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.25% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.36% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

