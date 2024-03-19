AllianceBernstein Selects SUBSCRIBE to Chart Digital Transformation Journey for Alternative Investments

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUBSCRIBE, the leading operating system for alternative investments serving institutional investors, wealth management firms, and fund managers, announced today that AllianceBernstein has joined the SUBSCRIBE platform — with the goal of providing an innovative digital experience for investor onboarding, electronic subscription documents, and order workflows to their investors.

"Alternative investments are a growing part of the solution set we offer to clients. Today, AB manages more than $60 billion across our private credit, real estate, and hedge fund solutions businesses. SUBSCRIBE will play a key role in improving access for advisors and removing operational frictions that would historically limit broader adoption in their client portfolios," said AB Head of U.S. Retail Mark Gessner.

"We are privileged to work closely with AB to push forward their private markets digital transformation strategy," said Rafay Farooqui Founder and CEO of SUBSCRIBE. "As wealth advisors look to reduce volatility and improve returns, they are including a healthy allocation to private markets. This migration from the traditional 60/40 portfolio to a 40/30/30 private alternatives enhanced portfolio stands to deliver over $10 trillion to alternative investments managers over the next decade. Our operating system offers the most complete solution for all firms to successfully manage this growth."

SUBSCRIBE has created a simpler, more efficient alternative investing experience for wealth management firms and their financial advisors by empowering them to transact, manage, and monitor all their alternative funds in one place, regardless of where they may have been sourced. The platform centralizes all investor data, any fund, and makes digital fund investment operational workflows that financial advisors need to scale their allocations the private markets.

ABOUT SUBSCRIBE

SUBSCRIBE, the leading order management system for alternative product transactions, allows any LP, GP, or SP to compliantly mobilize and digitize their investor onboarding processes and fund subscription documents in minutes. This technology ushers in the digital transformation of the private markets and leads the pack of E-SubDoc platforms available in the market today by transacting billions of dollars' worth of subscriptions. It serves over 4,000 institutional LPs, 800 GPs, and 4,000 of their fund offerings, and is integrated with over 400 service providers, from law firms, fund administrators, and custodians, to capital introduction and placement agents, among others. For more information visit us on www.subscribeplatform.com or on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of December 31, 2023, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.2% economic interest in AllianceBernstein. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SUBSCRIBE