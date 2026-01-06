Alliant Credit Union Named Best Midsize Place to Work in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, one of the nation's largest fully digital credit unions, has been named a Best Midsize Place to Work in Chicago by Built In, for the sixth consecutive year, a recognition that underscores the organization's strong workplace culture, employee engagement, and commitment to putting people first.

The award honors companies that excel in creating positive, inclusive, and empowering work environments where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work. Alliant was recognized for its focus on collaboration, innovation, and professional growth, as well as its mission-driven approach to serving both employees and members.

"Being named one of Built In's Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago is an incredible honor that speaks to the culture we've built together," said Diane Hughes, Alliant's Chief HR Officer. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where innovation thrives, collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and every colleague feels valued and empowered to make a meaningful impact. We believe that when people are supported and inspired, they can achieve extraordinary things. This award is a testament to that shared vision."

Alliant Credit Union has invested heavily in fostering a workplace that emphasizes flexibility, transparency, and development. Employees benefit from a collaborative environment, opportunities to grow their careers, and a shared commitment to innovation in the financial services industry. As a fully digital credit union, Alliant also offers modern tools and flexible work practices that support work-life balance while maintaining strong connections across teams.

The Built In Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago designation places Alliant among a select group of employers recognized for excellence in workplace culture and employee satisfaction in the Chicago area.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

To learn more about Alliant Credit Union and career opportunities, visit alliantcreditunion.org/careers.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

