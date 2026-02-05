Alliant Credit Union Reports Strong Commercial Real Estate Lending Performance in 2025

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union closed out 2025 with impressive results across its Commercial Real Estate (CRE) lending portfolio, reflecting continued growth and diversification in key sectors with focused growth on Alliant's note-on-note lending activities.

In 2025, Alliant closed more than $500 million in CRE loan commitments across self-storage, multifamily, manufactured housing and multi-tenanted industrial properties, including $230 million in back leverage for a number of private capital sources.

Highlights include:

Self-Storage: Closed seven loans totaling $118 million in commitments, supporting operators in expanding and modernizing facilities.

Multifamily: Closed 18 loans totaling $281 million in commitments, including a mix of stabilized, bridge, and construction loans across multifamily, student housing, manufactured housing communities (MHC), and RV parks.

Industrial: Closed 4 loans totaling $109 million in commitments, focused on stabilized and bridge financing for logistics and distribution assets.

"We've earned the trust of numerous private lenders and mortgage bankers by being exactly what they need: a dependable, knowledgeable capital partner who can respond quickly to opportunity," said Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending at Alliant Credit Union, Charles Krawitz.

Alliant's Commercial Real Estate team will attend the 2026 MBA CREF Conference to participate in industry discussions and meet with partners.

For more information about Alliant's CRE lending solutions, visit Commercial Real Estate Lending | Alliant Credit Union.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union