Alliant Credit Union Launches SBL Edge: A Small Balance Commercial Real Estate Lending Platform

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the nation, announces the launch of SBL Edge, a lending platform designed for small balance commercial real estate borrowers in the multifamily, manufactured housing and self-storage sectors. Built by seasoned veterans with decades of experience navigating the complexities of commercial real estate lending, SBL Edge offers streamlined processes and leverages unparalleled industry wherewithal.

"SBL Edge was designed based on our team's deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within the small balance commercial real estate market. We have meticulously crafted a program that addresses the needs of borrowers seeking loans between $2 million and $7.5 million," said Charles Krawitz, Head of Commercial Real Estate Lending. "The platform's focus on multifamily, mobile home communities, and self-storage properties reflects our commitment to serving a broad range of CRE borrowers."

Through SBL Edge, owners of stabilized properties can refinance existing loans or fund acquisitions by working with an experienced lender that offers a competitive lending option designed to fuel success. The SBL Edge team is comprised of seasoned professionals with a deep understanding of the complexities of the targeted property types. Krawitz is joined by former LaSalle Bank colleagues Peter Margolin, Jennyfer O'Neil, and Sharon Mau, along with Namita Tayal, formerly with ABN AMRO, in launching SBL Edge. Their extensive knowledge informs the platform's design, ensuring sound loan decisions and expedient closings.

With an outstanding balance of over $2.0 billion, Alliant's existing commercial real estate loan book is national in scope. Loans are sourced from commercial mortgage brokers with a focus on those affiliated with large national and regional firms.

The commercial real estate lending operations of Alliant Credit Union have won numerous awards and recognitions over recent years including being named a Lender of the Year Winner by REJournals in 2023, a Top Mortgage Lender by Connect Media in 2023, and a Rainmakers in CRE Debt, Equity & Finance by Globest.com in 2024. Additionally, Alliant's CRE team was a top honors winner for both "Most Innovative Corporate Strategy" and "Best Financing" in the 2023 Commercial Property Executive Influence Awards.

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 800,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Money.com's Best Banks in America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

