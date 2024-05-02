ALLIANT CREDIT UNION RECOGNIZED WITH DOUBLE GOLD STATUS AT THE 2024 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS

All digital credit union receives distinction for excellence in mobile app innovation and overall company performance.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, a leader in digital banking and one of the largest credit unions in the nation, received Gold Status Stevie Awards at the 2024 American Business Awards. Alliant earned top honors in two categories, Company of the Year – Banking and Mobile App – Financial Services/Banking.

Alliant earned top distinction for its commitment to technological innovation and user-centric design with its cutting-edge mobile banking application in the Mobile App – Financial Services/ Banking category. Furthermore, Alliant affirmed its position as a leader in the financial services industry securing the top honor as Company of the Year – Banking. These accolades are a testament to Alliant's unwavering dedication to excellence, member satisfaction, and community impact. With a commitment to fostering financial wellness and empowering members to achieve their goals, Alliant has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision, setting new standards of excellence in the industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards, the awards are a tribute to our commitment to our members. At Alliant, we lead with innovation, always putting our members at the forefront of our digital solutions," said Sumeet Grover, Chief of Digital at Alliant Credit Union.

The American Business Awards, also known as the Stevie Awards, are among the nation's most coveted business accolades, honoring organizations and professionals for their outstanding achievements. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Alliant was nominated in the Mobile App and Company of the Year category for Financial Services and Banking.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at 2024 Stevie Award Winners | Stevie Awards.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 800,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Money.com's Best Banks in America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

